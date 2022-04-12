West Bengal Bypolls: BJP Candidate's Convoy Attacked; Party Blames TMC For Violence

In a shocking development, violence broke out in West Bengal’s Asansol after miscreants pelted stones at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Agnimitra Paul's convoy. The BJP leader was visiting Asansol’s voting booths, where Lok Sabha by-polls are being held.

Reacting to the attack, the BJP has accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) of resorting to violence to win the elections.

Following the attack, Agnimitra Paul said that it was TMC workers who pelted stones at her car and injured her guards. "TMC people attacked us, hurled stones at our convoy. Police doing nothing," Paul told ANI after the incident.

“We were attacked and our security (staff) were beaten up. I am safe but my security got hurt,” the BJP candidate added.

Paul also slammed the ruling TMC and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the attack against her.

“TMC people thrashed our security with bamboo sticks... No matter how hard Mamata Banerjee tries, BJP is winning here. They want to scare voters with violence,” the BJP leader said.

BJP slams TMC over poll violence; TMC rebuts

Reacting to the attack, BJP’s Shishir Bajoria slammed the TMC and accused the party of causing violence amid polls in the state. “BJP had won the last two elections in Asansol. TMC can never win without resorting to violence. We have filed a complaint against them,” Bajoria told Republic TV.

He further accused the TMC government of lack of security and said that the state police were not present at the attack site. Bajoria called the TMC government in West Bengal ‘incompetent’ and said that it can’t ensure law and order in the state.

However, the TMC rebutted all claims made by the BJP and slammed the party for accusing the ruling government. the TMC's West Bengal vice president Jay Prakash Majumdar, while speaking exclusively to Republic TV, said that the BJP’s statement was a ‘testimony’ of the party’s attitude.

“This shows their attitude that TMC cannot win the polls. There are 138 Security Force companies that are deployed and Agnimitra Paul is travelling with 18 central forces personnel. She is instigating people as a BJP leader,” Majumdar said.

He further claimed that the persons accused of attacking the BJP candidate are "common people who are protesting".

