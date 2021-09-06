Raising questions on the upcoming by-polls in the state, West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh asked the Election Commission (EC) about the reason to hold by-polls in the state and if they are responsible for the victory of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee is all set to contest from the Bhabanipur seat.

Bengal BJP questions Election Commission

Talking to news agency ANI, BJP State President Dilip Ghosh passed remarks on the statement made by the election commission in its press note and asked if it is their responsibility to look after the victory of Mamata Banerjee in the Assembly by-polls and also help her to retain the Chief Minister's post. Talking about the statement made by the Election Commission has said that the Chief Secretary clearly states that if the elections are not held, it will lead to a constitutional crisis as Mamata Banerjee will not be elected to the state assembly.

Further talking on this statement, Ghosh said that the election commission needs to conduct fair elections and as it holds the responsibility of forming a new government. "Making one particular person the chief minister is not the responsibility of the Election Commission", he added.

Comparing the situation with others states, the BJP President said that during the by-polls in other states such as Tamil Nadu, Bihar, and Uttarakhand, the Chief Ministers were replaced by BJP. However, the EC has taken the responsibility of bringing Mamata Banerjee back.

He also questioned about the by-polls being conducted in the COVID-19 situation and said that many states have not witnessed any by-polls.

West Bengal by-polls

Earlier on 4th September, the Election Commission announced that it would hold by-elections on three Assembly seats which includes Samserganj and Jangipur in Murshidabad and Bhabanipur in Kolkata respectively. Elections are set to start from September 30 and the counting of votes will be done on October 3.

Later on Sunday, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) party announced that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will contest from her traditional seat in the Bhabanipur Constituency. Furthermore, other TMC leaders Jakir Hossain and Amirul Islam will be the candidates from the Jangipur and Samserganj seats.

On the other hand, the Bhartiya Janata Party is also looking forward to giving a tough competition to Mamata Banerjee and is aiming to field a strong candidate against her. Speaking on this, the West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh said, "We will fight the election strongly. There is no doubt that it will be a tough fight as Mamata Banerjee is a big figure and the chief minister of state."

(With ANI inputs)

