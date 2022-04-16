West Bengal Bypolls: Mamata Banerjee Thanks Voters As TMC Leads; 'decisive Mandate'

Eve as counting of votes are underway in West Bengal's Asansol and Ballygunge, Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee declared the party's win in the elections. With all eyes on Shatrughan Sinha, who has been fielded by the TMC from Asansol and Babul Supriyo contesting from Ballygunge, West Bengal Chief Minister has thanked the people "for giving a decisive mandate to AITC party candidates".

In a series of tweets, Mamata Banerjee wrote, "I sincerely thank the electors of the Asansol Parliamentary Constituency and the Ballygunge Assembly Constituency for giving decisive mandate to AITC party candidates".

I sincerely thank the electors of the Asansol Parliamentary Constituency and the Ballygunge Assembly Constituency for giving decisive mandate to AITC party candidates. (1/2) — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) April 16, 2022

"We consider this to be our people's warm Shubho Nababarsho gift to our Ma- Mati-Manush organisation. Salute to the voters for reposing faith in us, yet again", she wrote in another tweet.

As per the latest updates, popular yesteryear actor Shatrughan Sinha is leading over BJP’s Agnimitra Paul by 1,35,000 votes while Babul Supriyo is ahead with more than 7,800 votes.

West Bengal bypolls

In Bengal, the by-elections were necessitated after Supriyo who is a two-time BJP MP, quit the party and joined TMC in October last year, while state minister Subrata Mukherjee, who represented Ballygunge, died last year.

In the Asansol Lok Sabha constituency, around 66.42% voting was recorded and 41.23% polling was recorded in the Ballygunge assembly seat.

The Asansol bypoll was conducted on April 12 while results are to be declared on April 16. It is to be noted that TMC won the assembly elections held last year against the BJP. In the said elections, Agnimitra Paul registered a win in a fight against the then TMC MLA Sayani Ghosh.

Supriyo had defeated TMC candidate Moon Moon Sen in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, by a massive margin of 1,97,637 votes, securing 51.56% of the total votes polled. Supriyo's victory margin was 70,480 votes in 2014.

On the polling day, TMC candidate Babul Supriyo alleged electoral malpractice by BJP while Agnimitra Paul alleged that TMC workers assaulted her security personnel and pelted stones at her convoy.

