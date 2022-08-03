West Bengal Cabinet Reshuffle Today; Babul Supriyo, 8 Others Likely To Be Inducted

Nine new ministers will be sworn into the West Bengal Cabinet after a reshuffle on Wednesday. According to ANI, former Union Minister Babul Supriyo is likely to be inducted into the state Cabinet, along with Partha Bhowmick, Snehasis Chakraborty, and six others.

Supriyo, a former BJP MP, was dropped from the Union Ministry last year, after which he switched over to the TMC. The singer-politician gave up his Asansol Lok Sabha seat and successfully contested the Ballygunge Assembly bypoll on a TMC ticket.

Addressing the media on Monday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee pointed out that several departments were currently functioning without any dedicated minister and said that making the rejig was necessary.

Presently, the CM holds charge of 11 departments, including the four held by Partha Chatterjee who was suspended from the party for his alleged role in the SSC scam. Now-incarcerated Partha Chatterjee was the minister of the departments of industry, commerce and enterprises, IT and electronics, parliamentary affairs and public enterprises, and industrial reconstruction.

"We have to reshuffle our Cabinet. But I do not have any plan to dissolve the Cabinet and form a new one. There are several departments that have no one at the helm. We have lost ministers Subrata Mukherjee, Sadhan Pande. Partha is in jail so all their work has to be done. I alone cannot shoulder the responsibilities of all these departments," Banerjee had said.

The CM had for a brief period, supervised the Panchayat and PHE departments as well as the Consumer Affairs, Self Help Group, and Self-Employment departments following the death of their respective ministers Subrata Mukherjee and Sadhan Pandey. These portfolios were later distributed among others.

TMC undergoes organisational change

Notably, Banerjee's party, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) also underwent a reshuffle on Monday in which several "non-performers" were axed, and some were relieved of organisational duties paving their way for ministerial berths. New district committees were set up with a mix of experienced and young leaders in the party. Out of the 35 organisational districts, 11 presidents and five chairmen were changed.

"The All India Trinamool Congress, under the inspiration and guidance of Chairperson Mamata Banerjee, is pleased to announce a few new appointments of District Chairman and District President for West Bengal Trinamool Congress," the party said in a statement.