West Bengal: CBI Probes Two More Murder Cases Related To Post-poll Violence

On Wednesday CBI registered two murder cases and a case of outraging a woman's modesty following post-poll violence in West Bengal, bringing the total number of these kinds of cases registered by the CBI to 43. The case registered by CBI involves charges of the incidents that occurred on May 16. As per officials, the accused attacked a family in Kolkata's Golf Green police station area and ruthlessly beat the family members with bamboo sticks, metal bars, knives, and other objects. They also stated that the victims had to undergo therapy.

CBI takes up investigation of two more murder cases in post-poll Bengal violence

Subsequently, one of the victims requested the court, seeking the addition of sections 354 (outraging a woman's modesty) and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) to be applied to the case, which the court granted. According to the officials, the two charges were added to the FIR in response to the court's orders. They further stated that the Central Bureau of Probe (CBI) had taken over the investigation in two murder cases in West Bengal.

Out of two cases, one was previously investigated by the Amdanga police station in the North 24 Parganas region, which purportedly recorded a case of unnatural death of the deceased whose body was discovered hanging on May 10. "It was alleged that the accused murdered the victim (the complainant's spouse)," said CBI Spokesperson RC Joshi. After a complaint by the state BJP leader who claimed that the matter was kept under wraps and was said to be an unnatural death, while the deceased man was killed. The BJP leader also alleged that a state minister in the Mamata Banerjee government and his role in influencing the probe is being investigated, as per PTI.

However, in the second case, on April 27, a mob allegedly stormed to the victim's home and forcibly transported him to Gangarampur Kaldighi. "It was also alleged that the victim was attacked by the accused with iron rods, bamboo sticks, and other dangerous weapons, and was gravely injured as a result." The victim was taken to the Gangarampur Kaldighi Hospital, but he died on April 29 as a result of his injuries," CBI Spokesperson Joshi said to PTI. Clashes had erupted in West Bengal after the results of the 2021 assembly polls were announced and the Mamata Banerjee led TMC had won the elections.

