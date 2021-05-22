West Bengal: Centre Gives 'Y+' Category Security To Lok Sabha MPs Sisir Adhikari, Dibyendu

The West Bengal Lok Sabha MPs Sisir Kumar Adhikari and Dibyendu Adhikari have been granted "Y+" security by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Sisir is the father of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari while Dibyendu is the latter's brother. Sisir Adhikari left the TMC to join the BJP ahead of the assembly polls, though Dibyendu is still a TMC member. They will be protected by armed commandos of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) while they are in West Bengal, according to a Ministry of Home Affairs order.

"Y+" security to Sisir Adhikari, Dibyendu Adhikari

An individual with the "Y+" security cover is protected by 11 security personnel, including two gunmen for mobile security (plus four on rotation) and one (plus four on rotation) for residence security. The MHA had previously agreed to provide Adhikari with 'Z' category security in West Bengal and Y '+' category CRPF security cover in other states after he resigned from the TMC and joined the BJP last year.

Post Election violence in West Bengal

After the Trinamool Congress recorded a landslide victory in a fraught and heated West Bengal elections, the political violence escalated in several parts of West Bengal. The BJP said that nine of its members were killed in the post-election violence. The Trinamool Congress, on the other hand, denied the charges. The ruling party kept refuting the claims, pointing out that the BJP was unable to accept the victory of the party and was indulging in hate-mongering. Violence against opposition party members, including heinous assaults on women, was registered across the states, igniting yet another war of words, a series of attacks and counter-attacks between the Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party, with the Congress and the Left accusing the TMC.

Though Nandigram is a stronghold of the Trinamool Congress, the Adhikari family - Sisir, Suvendu, Dibyendu, and Soumendu - wield enormous power in the district, resulting in Suvendu's victory over Mamata Banerjee by 1,737 votes. Despite accepting her loss, Mamata Banerjee then had stated that she will appeal the electoral result in court.

(with input from ANI)

