West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Likely To Meet PM Modi On December 5

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the chief ministers' meeting in New Delhi on December 5, an official said on Sunday.

Press Trust Of India
Mamata Banerjee

During the likely meeting, Banerjee may press for the release of the state's dues by the Centre, he said.

She may also bring to Modi's attention the issue of erosion by Ganga in areas in and around Farakka barrage, the official said.

"In the meeting the chief minister is expected to highlight the arrears pending for the implemenatation of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act in Bengal," he said.

Banerjee had recently written to Modi expressing her concern over the continuous erosion by Ganga river in Malda, Murshidabad and Nadia districts and requested the prime minister to advise the ministry concerned to conduct a detailed study and formulate an integrated plan to control the situation.

Modi has convened the meeting in the national capital. 

