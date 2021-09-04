West Bengal: CID Summons Suvendu Adhikari In Bodyguard Subhabrata Chakraborty's Death Case

In a new development in West Bengal politics, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari has been summoned by Crime Investigation Department (CID) in connection with the alleged suicide case of his bodyguard Subhabrata Chakraborty. Suvendu Adhikari has been asked to appear before CID on Monday. The case had been taken over by the Crime Investigation Department on July 12 after Subhabrata Chakraborty's wife Suparna Chakraborty filed a fresh complaint under Contai police station.

Earlier on July 9, the Bengal Police had started a fresh investigation into the case of Subhabrata Chakraborty's death in 2018. As per reports, Adhikari's bodyguard Subhabrata Chakraborty had allegedly shot himself in the head with his service revolver on October 13, 2018, when Adhikari was the Transport Minister in West Bengal under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee as the Chief Minister. Adhikari, once a close confidante of Mamata Banerjee switched to BJP ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections and also defeated her in the Nandigram battle.

West Bengal Assembly elections and Nandigram battle

Although Mamata Banerjee was defeated in the Nandigram battle, Trinamool Congress swept the assembly election with a landslide victory winning 213 seats, thus Mamata Banerjee becoming the Chief Minister for the third term. However, it had become imperative for Mamata Banerjee to get reelected in a by-election to retain the post of Chief Minister.

Mamata Banerjee also got engaged in a legal battle challenging the Nandigram poll result in which Suvendu won by a margin of 1,737 votes. While the plea was being heard by Justice Kausik Chanda, Mamata sought his recusal claiming he was "an active member of the BJP." Chanda denied any conflict of interest but recused himself from it slamming the 'calculative, psychological and offensive attempt,' and fining the Bengal CM an amount of Rs 5 lakh. Mamata is now eyeing to be re-elected from her bastion - Bhowanipore via bypolls.

The Election Commission of India (EC) on Saturday announced that it will hold by-polls only at Bhabanipur on 30 September, upon the special request of the state government, thus paving the way for Mamata Banerjee to retain the post of the Chief Minister. Bhabanipur, which is Mamata Banerjee's constituency - is currently vacant as MLA Sovandeb Chatterjee resigned after winning the seat to make way for Mamata Banerjee to contest by-election.