West Bengal Civic Body Polls: BJP Leader Bhattacharya Complains Of Bogus Voting By TMC

In the ongoing West Bengal civic elections Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Samik Bhattacharya alleged Trinamool Congress (TMC) for bogus voting. BJP leader said that TMC workers are involved in proxy voting in Bidhannagar, Siliguri and Asansol during WB civic body polls.

After casting his a vote in Apeejay School, Bhidanagar, Bhattacharya spoke to News Agency, ANI and said, "In ward number 31, our candidate caught two voters. Many outsiders were there, people were going for proxy voting. BJP is contesting against three forces TMC hoodlums, Election Commission and West Bengal Police-Administration."

Samik Bhattacharya further claimed that his party members are being intimidated since the night of February 11, in Rajarhat Gopalpur. He claimed that the ward number 25 candidate was not allowed to participate in the mock poll. He continued his series of allegations claiming Sadhna Dhali's house was demolished. Dhali is a female candidate from ward 25.

"Deepa Naskar, who is our candidate of ward no 25 this morning, was thrown out of the booth and was not allowed to participate in the mock poll. Stone was pelted on Sadhana Dhali, our woman candidate from ward number 26 and her house was demolished. In Ravindra Palli, the polling booth was captured in ward number 23. In Asansol also five-six wards have intervened so far," he said.

The BJP leader was unhappy with the administration and claimed that elections can not happen free and fair with this election commission. He said that he demanded central forces but his request was denied.

"With this election commission and administration, the polls cannot happen in a fair manner in the state," Samik Bhattacharya said.

Bengal civic polls

With a heavy deployment of the state police force and the adherence to COVID-19 protocols, voting for WB civic body polls in 32 wards on Saturday is underway from 7 a.m. and will continue till 5 p.m.

The election was planned in 33 wards but due to the sudden demise of the BJP candidate of ward 17, election commission decided to continue with civic body elections in 32 wards.

The civic polls were earlier slated to be held on January 22, 2022. However, the High Court has postponed the elections for 4-6 weeks, citing that the third wave of COVID-19 has hit the state and that the life of the residents of the state will be put to threat if the elections are held.

Input: ANI