West Bengal: Clashes Between TMC-BJP In East Midnapore, 5 BJP Workers Hospitalised

In another case of political violence in poll-bound West Bengal, BJP and TMC workers clashed in Bhaja Chauli village during a flag hoisting program in the state's East Midnapore area. As per sources, five BJP workers have been injured in the clashes which the saffron party said was instigated by the ruling TMC.

Over the past several months, several incidents of political violence have been reported from the state, with the top brass of the BJP alleging that the attacks were being orchestrated by the TMC which was has been rattled by the saffron party's growing influence in the state.

In fact, this is the second attack in Midnapore which comes weeks after a convoy of BJP workers was attacked when it was returning back after attending Union Home Minister Amit Shah's rally in the area. The attacks have not only been limited to the ground workers of the saffron party in the state. On December 10, BJP National President JP Nadda's convoy was attacked by alleged TMC goons when he was on his way to Diamond Harbour. During the incident, 8 leaders including senior leaders such as Dilip Ghosh, Kailash Vijayvargiya, Mukul Roy were left injured.

Read: Nadda Slams Mamata Over 'political Tourism' Jibe, Says 'will Fight For Bengal Farmers'

Read: Jolting Owaisi's Bengal Poll Plan, AIMIM West Bengal Chief SK Abdul Kadam Joins Trinamool

Returning back to the state for a 1-day visit, Nadda lambasted the Trinamool saying that over 130 workers have lost their lives over the past 2 years under TMC rule. This, after BJP, managed to make inroads in the politically-polarised state winning 18 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. Trinamool currently holds 222 seats in the 294-seat assembly. The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will go to polls in April-May 2021.

Read: Nadda Lambasts Trinamool; Says '130 BJP Workers Killed' At End Of 1-day Bengal Visit

Read: Mamata Banerjee Announces Free COVID-19 Vaccine In West Bengal; BJP Calls It 'bogus Claim'