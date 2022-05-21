West Bengal: Clashes Break Out Between TMC & BJP Workers Ahead Of Suvendu Adhikari's Rally

Clashes broke out between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers in the Bhagwanpur area of East Medinipur district of West Bengal as BJP staged a protest against the post-poll violence. The police used force to clamp down the protestors.

On Saturday, BJP staged a protest against the post-poll-violence victims in the East Medinipur. As per the party, the victims of the post-poll violence in West Bengal are still facing boycotts and other problems even after returning to their homes. BJP staged a protest against this injustice faced by the victims of post-poll violence. The protest was headed by the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly and BJP leader, Suvendu Adhikari and was also joined by Priyanka Tibrewal. As per the visuals, Adhikari was seen with a large number of BJP workers marching ahead in the protest, with workers chanting "Jai Shree Ram" and waving party flags. BJP said that they are staging this protest to ensure the safety of their party workers and their families who were back once again in their houses.

Moments before the protest rally, clashes broke out between BJP and local TMC workers. There were scuffles between BJP workers and local police as well. After arriving for the rally, Suvendu Adhikari straightforwardly accused the local police of not being able to maintain peace in the area and lashed out at the workers who were preparing for the rally.

It is pertinent to mention that on May 2, the BJP in Kolkata organised a protest that marked the first anniversary of the violence that had rocked the state after the Trinamool Congress (TMC) returned to power for the third consecutive term in May last year. BJP leader & MLA Agnimitra Paul said that they are 'paying respects to the departed souls' by protesting against the ruling party. Paul blamed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for "murdering the democracy in the state" as the saffron party continues to fight for 'the justice of their workers' in the state.

Post-Poll Bengal Violence

On May 2, 2021, the West Bengal Assembly election results were declared following which widespread incidents of violence were witnessed across the state. TMC activists and miscreants allegedly targetted the BJP workers, their family members, and party supporters. The BJP leaders had moved Calcutta High Court against it to seek justice.

In August last year, the Calcutta HC handed over the investigation of the violence to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was also constituted to investigate other related cases. In the recent turn of events, on April 20, 2022, the court constituted a three-member committee to conduct a probe into allegations that over 303 victims of post-poll violence have been displaced.