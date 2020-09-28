West Bengal CM Mamata Baneerjee Appoints Alapan Bandopadhyay As New Chief Secretary

In a major rejig in the West Bengal administration, Alapan Bandopadhyay, the current Additional Chief Secretary of West Bengal's Home department, was appointed as the new Chief Secretary of the state on Monday. Bandopadhyay will take over his new role from Rajiva Sinha, the current Chief Secretary after he retires on September 30.

Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal's Chief Minister took to Twitter to make a public announcement on Monday. She said, "I'm pleased to announce that Alapan Bandyopadhyay, now Addnl Chief Secy Home and Information is appointed as the new Chief Secretary of WB."

Major Rijig in West Bengal's Bureaucracy

READ | Sanjay Raut Justifies 2-hour Meet With BJP's Fadnavis; Says 'Sena Forced To Leave NDA'

Apart from Bandopadhyay's appointment, H K Dwivedi, the current Finance Secretary will be the new Home Secretary. Manoj Pant who is set to take charge as the new Finance Secretary in the state administration is at present the principal secretary of the Land and Land Reforms and Refugee Relief and Rehabilitation Department.

READ | Subramanian Swamy Responds As BJP Reappoints Amit Malviya Despite Ultimatum; Makes Reveal

Rajiva Sinha, the outgoing Chief Secretary, was lauded for his tackling of the Amphan and COVID crisis in the state by Mamata Banerjee last week. Sinha who took over as the Chief Secretary of Bengal in 2019, following the retirement of incumbent Malay De, is considered Mamata Banerjee's crisis manager in the state administration.

READ | BJP Will Create History In West Bengal Assembly Elections: Mukul Roy

Thanking the outgoing Chief Secretary, Mamata Banerjee announced that Sinha is being appointed as the Chairman of West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation on Monday. She said, "I would also like to announce that outgoing Chief Secretary of West Bengal Shri Rajiva Sinha, has now been appointed the Chairman of West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation for a period of 3 years w.e.f 1st October. I thank him for his tireless service to GoWB."

READ | BJP Chief JP Nadda Chooses Massive New Team; Full List Of BJP National Office Bearers Here