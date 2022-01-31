West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Blocks Guv Dhankhar On Twitter; 'I Have Been Forced To...'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday revealed that she has blocked Governor Jagdeep Dhankar as she was 'disturbed' by the latter's tweets. In another grave allegation against Dhankar, she said that the Governor is threatening the state's Chief Secretary and the Director-General of Police. "I have been forced to block Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Twitter. Every day he was issuing tweets targeting and threatening govt officials as if we're his bonded labourers", the Bengal CM said as per ANI.

"I have been forced to block Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Twitter. Everyday he was issuing tweets targeting and threatening govt officials as if we're his bonded labourers," says West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee



(File pic) pic.twitter.com/gwTTY2nBzc — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2022

Disturbed by Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar's tweets, have blocked him on the microblogging platform: CM Mamata Banerjee — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 31, 2022

Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar threatening chief secretary, director general of police: CM Mamata Banerjee — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 31, 2022

CM Banerjee's response comes after Dhankar, while paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Gandhi Dham, had called her out and urged for engaging in dialogue and promoting transparency regarding the schemes being implemented in the state.

WB Guv Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar in the spirit & essence of Constitution on punya tithi of Gandhiji urged Hon’ble CM ⁦@MamataOfficial⁩ for dialogue as dialogue and mutual deliberative stance at level of constitutional functionaries is vitality of democracy & rule of law. pic.twitter.com/HlPF5VVHWH — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) January 30, 2022

Guv WB -It is obligatory for Government ⁦⁦@MamataOfficial⁩ to impart full details of Maa’ scheme that came to be launched mid Feb 2021 though it could be operationalised only from April 1, 2021. Such diversion of funds from consolidated fund of state is serious matter. pic.twitter.com/9aPztvKlaJ — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) January 30, 2022

Trinamool Congress requests removal of Dhankar as Governor

Trinamool Congress' Sudip Bandyopadhyay has requested President Ram Nath Kovind to remove West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, the MP informed on January 31. Speaking to news agency ANI, Bandopadhyay said that Vice President Venkaih Naidu was also present when he made the request during the Parliament's budget session. The MP's revelation comes just a day after the Mamata Banerjee-led party said that it is planning to bring a censure motion against Dhankhar for allegedly insulting the Assembly and the speaker.

Today, I requested President Ram Nath Kovind to remove West Bengal Governor (Jagdeep Dhankhar) from the state..Vice President Venkaih Naidu was also present...: TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay pic.twitter.com/1suHQO6cdG — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2022

Dhankar's latest backfire

After being accused of insulting the Assembly and the speaker, Dhankar has backfired slamming Speaker Biman Banerjee over his "unfortunate and unconstitutional" stance in the assembly. Earlier on January 25, the Governor had described the political condition in Bengal as "horrible and frightening" following which Speaker Banerjee stated to commence an enquiry over Dhankar's voluntary visit to the assembly.

Guv Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar while responding to unfortunate and unconstitutional observations by Hon’ble Speaker, WBLA has urged high functionaries @MamataOfficial to adhere to rule of law & constitutional prescriptions & resolve to address in togetherness problems of the public. pic.twitter.com/mJUN0CTvEi — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) January 28, 2022

The tussle between CM Banerjee and Guv Dhankar

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Governor Jagdeep Dhankar have exchanged blows over several issues with the recent being over the alleged disrespect to the state assembly. Dhankar has lashed out at CM Banerjee's government on many instances including the issue of post-poll violence that ensued in Bengal after the 2021 assembly elections. Dhankar had also criticised CM Banerjee for her behaviour while meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi during cyclone Yaas, wherein she allegedly arrived 30 minutes late and left early.

On the other hand, the TMC has also levelled some grave allegations against the Governor as the former claimed Dhankar to be involved in Kolkata's fake vaccination drive. Moreover, Dhankar has also been accused of "interfering" with the administration of the state assembly. About allegedly insulting the assembly, a TMC member told PTI-

The way he has been insulting the Assembly and the speaker is unprecedented in the political history of Bengal. But we also need to check with constitutional experts on whether such a motion can be brought against the governor, its consequences.

