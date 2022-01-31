Last Updated:

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Blocks Guv Dhankhar On Twitter; 'I Have Been Forced To...'

"I have been forced to block Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Twitter. Every day he was issuing tweets targeting and threatening govt officials", the WB CM said.

Harsh Vardhan
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday revealed that she has blocked Governor Jagdeep Dhankar as she was 'disturbed' by the latter's tweets. In another grave allegation against Dhankar, she said that the Governor is threatening the state's Chief Secretary and the Director-General of Police. "I have been forced to block Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Twitter. Every day he was issuing tweets targeting and threatening govt officials as if we're his bonded labourers", the Bengal CM said as per ANI.

CM Banerjee's response comes after Dhankar, while paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Gandhi Dham, had called her out and urged for engaging in dialogue and promoting transparency regarding the schemes being implemented in the state. 

Trinamool Congress requests removal of Dhankar as Governor

Trinamool Congress' Sudip Bandyopadhyay has requested President Ram Nath Kovind to remove West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, the MP informed on January 31. Speaking to news agency ANI, Bandopadhyay said that Vice President Venkaih Naidu was also present when he made the request during the Parliament's budget session. The MP's revelation comes just a day after the Mamata Banerjee-led party said that it is planning to bring a censure motion against Dhankhar for allegedly insulting the Assembly and the speaker.

Dhankar's latest backfire

After being accused of insulting the Assembly and the speaker, Dhankar has backfired slamming Speaker Biman Banerjee over his "unfortunate and unconstitutional" stance in the assembly. Earlier on January 25, the Governor had described the political condition in Bengal as "horrible and frightening" following which Speaker Banerjee stated to commence an enquiry over Dhankar's voluntary visit to the assembly. 

The tussle between CM Banerjee and Guv Dhankar

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Governor Jagdeep Dhankar have exchanged blows over several issues with the recent being over the alleged disrespect to the state assembly. Dhankar has lashed out at CM Banerjee's government on many instances including the issue of post-poll violence that ensued in Bengal after the 2021 assembly elections. Dhankar had also criticised CM Banerjee for her behaviour while meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi during cyclone Yaas, wherein she allegedly arrived 30 minutes late and left early.  

On the other hand, the TMC has also levelled some grave allegations against the Governor as the former claimed Dhankar to be involved in Kolkata's fake vaccination drive. Moreover, Dhankar has also been accused of "interfering" with the administration of the state assembly. About allegedly insulting the assembly, a TMC member told PTI-

The way he has been insulting the Assembly and the speaker is unprecedented in the political history of Bengal. But we also need to check with constitutional experts on whether such a motion can be brought against the governor, its consequences.

