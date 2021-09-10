West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Files Nomination For Bhabanipur Bypolls

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday filed her nominations for Bhabanipur by-elections that are scheduled to take place on September 30. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo was seen accompanied by other TMC leaders to file her nominations. Meanwhile, earlier today, state opposition Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) fielded advocate Priyanka Tibrewal to take on the Chief Minister in the upcoming by-elections.

The Bhabanipur bypoll is extremely significant as the result of the elections will decide whether Mamata Banerjee will continue as the Chief Minister of the state or not. During the Assembly Elections 2021, Mamata-led TMC emerged victoriously. However, the CM lost her seat in Nandigram to BJP's Suvendu Adhikari. Significant to note that Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, TMC MLA from Bhabanipur constituency, has vacated the seat for Banerjee. Meanwhile, Congress has decided to watch 'BJP Vs TMC' from a distance as the party has announced not to file any nominations against West Bengal CM. On the other hand, the Left Front Committee has announced CPI(M)'s Srijib Biswas as their candidate for the upcoming bypolls at Bhabanipur assembly constituency in West Bengal.

BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal against Mamata Banerjee

With an aim to provide a tough fight like Nandigram to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, BJP earlier today fielded state BJYM vice president Priyanka Tibrewal as its candidate in the Bhabanipur by-election. Tibrewal, who unsuccessfully contested the West Bengal Assembly polls from Entally, is also a practising advocate in the Calcutta High Court and the Supreme Court. She was also one of the petitioners who moved the Calcutta HC over the post-poll violence in the state.

Bhabanipur by-elections

The battle of Bhabanipur holds major importance as it has to be won by the TMC Chief to get re-elected as an MLA by November 5 to continue as the Chief Minister of the state. As soon as the talks of Bhabanipur by-polls surfaced with a TMC delegation comprising MPs Saugata Roy, Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Mahua Moitra, Jawhar Sircar and Sajda Ahmed met the Election Commission of India on August 26, the state BJP President Dilip Ghosh questioned the West Bengal government's purported hypocritical stance on the COVID-19 situation in the state. This came after the TMC leaders said that the number of COVID-19 cases had declined in the state and urged the EC to conduct a by-election to 7 Assembly constituencies.