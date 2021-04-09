West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Gets Another EC Notice; Must Explain Remarks Against CRPF

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has now served another notice to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, for her remarks on the Central reserved Police Force (CRPF) personnel on 28 March and 7 April and she has been asked to explain her statements by April 10. The TMC supremo had targeted the CRPF personnel during her election campaign on April 7 in Cooch Behar and had called for the CRPF personnel to be gheraoed wherever they are deployed for security during the elections. On March 28, in a television interview, Mamata Banerjee had criticised the CRPF force for allegedly intimidating women voters and not allowing them to cast votes. The EC's notice to Mamata Banerjee on Friday is the second such served to the TMC supremo in a space of 2 days.

In its notice to Mamata Banerjee, the EC said that the TMC supremo had constantly berated and demoralised the CRPF forces who often helped governments in restoring law and order. The EC also noted that Mamata Banerjee inciting women voters to target the CRPF personnel was far more discouraging and noted that it was extremely unfortunate for political battles to be fought in such a manner rather than in the campaign trail. The EC also remarked that the TMC chief was not realising that she was wedging a divide between the state police force and the CRPF personnel with her remarks and that it was bound to have serious consequential damage even after the elections were concluded.

Mamata Banerjee attacks CRPF

"Who gave so much power to them that the central police are threatening the women without allowing them to cast their votes? I saw the same thing in 2019, I saw the same thing in 2016," Mamata Banerjee had said in the March 28 television interview targeting CRPF personnel. "I know under whose instruction they beat up and how they beat up. It is your duty to save the family of the people. If any of our mothers and sisters suffer a single strike with the stick attack them with ladle, spuds and knife. I am telling you. It is the right of women. And if any of our mothers and sisters are denied entry in the voting compartment all of you come out and revolt."

A high octane drama unfolded during the second phase of the West Bengal elections i.e. on April 1 when Nandigram went to polls from where Mamata Banerjee and Suvendu Adhikari were in a direct faceoff. During the polling day, Mamata Banerjee-led TMC had accused the CRPF jawans of beating the polling agents and threatening the voters. The ruling party also alleged collusion of the CRPF with BJP and said that the central forces were creating hurdles for the voters and tried to influence them in favour of BJP. TMC had also lodged a complaint before the Election Commission against the CRPF Jawans. The ruling party came up with a long list of issues against the CRPF while lodging its complaint to the Election Commission.

A day after the Nandigram ruckus in the second phase, Mamata Banerjee alleged that the Central forces had a role in the chaos which ensued at the Gokulnagar polling booth in Nandigram. She had also levelled allegations against Home Minister Amit Shah, stating that Amit Shah is controlling the polls and not the election commission. CRPF had then issued a statement calling Mamata Banerjee's charges as baseless.

"All allegations are baseless. CRPF is a great force and has a clean history to play a fair and clean role in performing its duty. Its integrity is beyond doubt," CRPF said in its response.

The fourth phase of voting in the West Bengal elections is to take place on Saturday.