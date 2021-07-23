West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Reappointed Chairperson Of TMC's Parliamentary Committee

Trinamool Rajya Sabha leader Derek O'Brien declared that the role TMC chairperson of the parliamentary committee would be designated to Mamata Banerjee. The Trinamool Rajya Sabha leader from West Bengal made the announcement at a press conference in Delhi on Friday. Mamata Bannerjee's tenure meant that the party's Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs would decide on the strategy from now on.

Mamata Banerjee enters a new dimension in politics

O' Brien said, "The Trinamool parliamentary committee has unanimously passed a resolution to reappoint party leader Mamata Banerjee as the chairperson."From that point of view, Mamata entered politics anew. After the unimaginable success of the party during the recent Bengal Assembly elections, now the grassroots target of Delhi became clear once again with this step for theTrinamool Congress," O' Brien added. Derek believed that it is rare for a party to elect a head for the parliamentary committee despite him/her not being an MP. It was even rarer when it comes to the case of the Chief Minister of a state. It is also a difficult task for a Chief Minister to travel to Delhi and control parliamentary politics.

Trinamool Congress Parliamentary Party has unanimously adopted a resolution to make TMC chief Mamata Banerjee as chairperson of Trinamool Congress Parliamentary Party: Party MP Derek O'Brien pic.twitter.com/aTFbZmWUVL — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2021

Derek also added that the TMC Supremo did not hesitate to take up that difficult challenge. He added,"In fact, Mamata's only goal now is to somehow oust Narendra Modi from the Centre. And to do that, the Trinamool leader is well aware of the important role she has to play in national politics. Probably a factor as to why they're doing so poorly." At the moment of Mamata's appointment, there are many issues in the hands of the grassroot levels in Parliament. Many ‘anti-people policies of the government, fuel price hikes, Pegasus, Corona, agricultural laws are ony a few to name.

Mamata Banerjee's 5-day Delhi tour itinerary

Mamata Banerjee is supposed to arrive in Delhi on July 26. This will be Mamata Banerjee's first visit to Delhi after the Assembly polls. In the assembly elections, Mamata Banerjee has succeeded in becoming the CM of the state for the third time, giving a hard blow to the BJP. Her visit is considered to be politically significant. The CM will be leaving Kolkata for Delhi on July 26 at 3 p.m. She will be in Delhi from July 27 till 29 and will return to Kolkata on July 30. During this time, she will take part in meetings with the leaders. She will also go to the Parliament where she will also get the opportunity to meet the leaders.

Image Credits - PTI/ANI