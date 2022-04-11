West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee Slams BJP For Deploying Central Agencies In Non-BJP States

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Monday, launched fresh salvos on the BJP-led central government for deploying Central probe agencies in non-BJP ruling states for conducting investigations. While speaking at an event, she said, "No matter how many conspiracies you do by using CBI, ED, don't think us weak."

Banerjee further asked, "How many CBI probes have been done in Delhi, UP, Rajasthan, Assam, and Bihar over murders of people? How many leaders were arrested?" These remarks come in the backdrop after the Birbhum violence case was handed over to the CBI. Earlier, a Special Investigation Team constituted by the state government was probing the killings of the nine innocent lives.

Birbhum Massacre

The state DGP had on March 22 stated that the violence at Bogtui took place within an hour of the murder of Bhadu Sheikh, the deputy chief of the local panchayat. He was killed using crude bombs. The place where Sheikh was murdered, is about a kilometre away from the Bogtui area.

This incident led to a violent massacre in Birbhum, resulting in the killing of 9 people, who were charred to death after their homes were set on fire. So far, around 22 people have been arrested in the arson case, while six have been held for the TMC leader's murder.

The ruling TMC in West Bengal has denied any involvement with the violence, while the opposition has been demanding a probe into the matter. Many leaders have also condemned the brutal killing of innocent people in the village.

The Calcutta High Court, on Friday, April 8, opined that the two incidents - the murder of the TMC panchayat leader and the Birbhum massacre - are interlinked. It further directed the state police to hand over all records of investigation and of the accused to the CBI. “The CBI is directed to investigate the murder case of Bhadu Sheikh along with the investigation in the case of Bogtui house-burning and murders. The CBI is directed to file a further report of investigation in both the cases on the next date of hearing,” ordered the Court.

