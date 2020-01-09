West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee To Boycott Opposition Meeting On January 13

A major rift seems to be emerging among the Opposition parties as West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday stated that she will be boycotting the Opposition meeting at the National Capital. She also called out the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Congress party of playing dirty politics in West Bengal.

Adding to her statement, she further stated that she will fight against the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the Amended Citizenship Act alone.

Mamata warns Opposition of action

Earlier on Wednesday, Mamata Banerjee had slammed Congress and the Left Front for alleged violence and vandalism during Wednesday's Bharat Bandh in the state.

"In the name of protest, they are destroying public property. This is hooliganism, not agitation. Today as the country reels under an economic crisis, this strike further hurts ordinary people. A peaceful protest is welcomed but violence and vandalism are unacceptable. They think occasional strikes will give them cheap publicity but this is political self-harm," CM Mamata Banerjee told reporters at Gangasagar.

Further, alleging the Left front CM Banerjee questioned why the parties didn't hold any agitation in the national capital and instead choose Bengal? She said that the Kerala unit of the CPI(M) is far better than its Bengal one as they maintain an ideology, unlike the latter which only focuses on strikes and brewing instability and violence.

"Why don't they strike in Delhi. Did they hold a rally or a meeting there over what happened in JNU? Bengal is peaceful and now they want to do spark chaos here," Mamata said.

"They did nothing for 34 years," she added referring to over three decades of Communist rule in the state, "and now whatever we are building, they are out destroying it like hooligans."

