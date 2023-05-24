West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee To Skip Niti Aayog Meeting On May 27

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will not participate in a crucial Niti Aayog meeting on May 27, sources told Republic. Trinamool Congress also announced earlier that it will boycott the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building on May 28.

The Niti Aayog meeting is scheduled to take place in New Delhi on Saturday. "The Bengal CM may not be participating in the Niti Aayog scheduled in New Delhi on May 27," a senior official at the state secretariat said on Wednesday.

TMC spokesperson Riju Dutta said that Mamata Banerjee is skipping the Niti Aayog meet as she thinks that these meetings are "pre-planned and pre-decided". He stated that a representative of TMC will be present in the meeting.

#BREAKING | West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to skip NITI Aayog meeting scheduled for May 27.#NitiAayog #MamataBanerjee pic.twitter.com/QZsQ7itPT6 — Republic (@republic) May 24, 2023

"Mamata Banerjee is skipping the Niti Aayog meeting but a representative of the Trinamool Congress will be there. The reason she is skipping the meeting is that she had elaborated in her press conference that she believes that these meetings are pre-planned and pre-decided. She also said that, in the case of West Bengal, 'W' comes lower in alphabetical order and after a whole day she barely gets a chance to speak," he said.

Banerjee had earlier this month expressed interest in participating in the meeting and said that she would highlight the issue of the state which is being allegedly deprived by the Centre.

She had then said, "I will be participating at the Niti Ayog meeting on May 27 in New Delhi because it is the only platform to highlight the issues of a state".