West Bengal: Congress Protests Remain Unabated In Purulia Over Party Councillor's Murder

Just a day after the Calcutta High Court ordered a CBI investigation into the murder of Congress councillor Tapan Kandu in West Bengal's Purulia district; protests have again surfaced, exposing the extent of political violence prevalent across the state.

Concerning the same, West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee on Tuesday staged a massive protest in Jhalda municipality in the Purulia district of West Bengal. While the Congress has been alleging the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) of being behind the murder of the Congress leader, the ruling party has denied any linkages. Notably, in a bid to protest against the ruling government, the Congress leaders and several party workers and leaders launched multiple protests leading to a scuffle between the protesters and the police.

Among the protesters included men and women who can be seen engaging in violent face-offs with the police trying to disperse the crowd. Following the protests, police forces have been deployed in the Jhalda municipality to avoid any further escalations in the situation. As per the reports, the protests surfaced at a time when the Jhalda municipality board is said to meet on the situation.

Calcutta HC orders CBI probe in the murder of Congress councillor

Almost after a month of two incidents of Bengal political murder, the Calcutta High Court on Monday ordered a CBI investigation into the murder case of Congress councillor Tapan Kandu from West Bengal's Purulia district. After ordering the probe, the court also noted that it has political connections. Notably, so far, the West Bengal police were handling the case, details of which were taken into consideration by the court on Monday.

Murder of Congress councillor

The incident took place on March 13 when the four-time Congress councillor from the Jhalda Municipality of Purulia district, Tapan Kandu was shot dead by unidentified miscreants. Kandu, who was found lying on the ground, was rescued by the locals after the attackers escaped the spot. However, he was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Ranchi in neighbouring Jharkhand and was declared dead on arrival. Notably, Kandu had won from Ward No. 2 of Jhalda Municipality for the fourth time in the recently-held civic polls and was a popular leader in the area, claimed the Congress.

