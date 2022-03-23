West Bengal: CPI(M), TMC Leaders Visit Birbhum After Political Violence Claims 10 Lives

Following the violence in West Bengal's Birbhum, where 10 people were charred to death in their homes on the night of March 22, political leaders have made their way to the village. A delegation led by CPI(M) leader Mohammad Salim visited the Bogtui village to take the toll of the incident and slammed the killings that took place. A West Bengal minister also made his way to the village to speak with the family members of the deceased persons.

CPI(M) West Bengal state secretary Mohammed Salim on Tuesday morning reached Bogtui village to take told of the situation. Meanwhile, West Bengal Minister and Trinamool Congress leader Firhad Hakim, while speaking to reporters, said that the WB government was on course to take action in the matter. Hakim slammed the perpetrators of the attack and termed it a ‘plan to defame’ the state. “I have openly said this is a plan to defame Bengal. I have spoken to the family of the persons killed,” the TMC leader said and added that the inquiry was underway and reiterated that striction action would be taken against the ones who carried out the attack.

“Anyone responsible, irrespective of if they are from TMC, BJP or the police force, will be arrested. Let the inquiry be completed,” Hakim told reporters.

He further slammed the Centre for its comments on the incident and said that they do not interfere in matters when necessary. The comment came after the Ministry of Home Affairs demanded a detailed report from the WB government on the killings with immediate effect. So far, the police have arrested a total of 22 people in connection with the killings and have cordoned off the entire area.

Residents of Bogtui village flee after Birbhum violence

Meanwhile, the residents of the Bogtui village have started to flee their house in fear. Showing a lack of confidence in the security measures provided by the police, villagers have closed their houses and moved out of the village to nearby areas.

“The police cannot provide us security. We are fleeing. My brother-in-law died in the incident. Had there been security by the Police, this incident wouldn’t have happened,” a villager, Sherin told ANI.

After the incident, the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee ordered the constitution of a 3-member special investigation team (SIT) to investigate the matter. The incident of arson, in which over 10-12 houses were set on fire by the mob, was triggered by the killing of a TMC leader, Bahadur Sheikh, in a bomb attack late on March 22.

(Image: Republic)