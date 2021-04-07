West Bengal: Dilip Ghosh's Convoy Attacked; TMC Denies Hand, Blames Provocative Statements

In another case of political violence in poll-bound West Bengal, BJP state president Dilip Ghosh's convoy was attacked while he was visiting Cooch Behar in North Bengal. In the visuals accessed by RepublicTV, the car in which Ghosh was travelling can be been severely damaged with the windows of the vehicle shattered. As per the Bengal BJP President, his convoy was attacked with bricks, stones, and bombs during which he also sustained injuries on his left arm.

"Since morning people were being threatened in the area. As soon as I finished my meeting at around 5 pm, we were threatened and our security was also threatened. All of a sudden, bombs were hurled at us in the open area. My car's front window was broken, I was sitting on the left side in the front, which is also shattered. The stone came and hit my left side," said Ghosh to Republic TV.

TMC denies involvement in the incident

Reacting to the incident, TMC's Saugata Roy asserted that there was no TMC hand remarking that Dilip Ghosh's 'provocative statements' might have caused the attack. "I do not know the details, but the attack was not on Dilip Ghosh but on his convoy. The kind of comments he makes saying Mamata Banerjee should wear bermudas provokes people. I do not know the details of the incident so I can not say anything more. I agree it should not happen, but provocative statements cause such incidents. That is okay," said TMC's Saugata Roy while speaking to Republic TV.

Political violence has been at the centre of debate in the West Bengal assembly election. In the run-up to the state polls, almost all leaders of BJP's top brass were attacked during their visits to the state. One of the major attacks took place on BJP National president JP Nadda's convoy in December while he was on his way to Diamond Harbour. Several leaders in the convoy including Mukul Roy and Sambit Patra were also left injured.

Directing its election campaign around the rampant violence in the state, the BJP has urged people to bring an end to the political violence in Bengal. It has also alleged that 130 of its party workers have lost their lives in the last 2 years owing to the violence at the hands of the Trinamool Congress which was rattled after the saffron party's performance in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Three phases of polling have been completed in West Bengal, with 5 phases still underway. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.