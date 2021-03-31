West Bengal: EC Imposes Section 144 In Haldia Ahead Of Mamata-Suvendu Face Off

Ahead of the high-stakes second leg of assembly elections in West Bengal, the Election Commission on March 30, Tuesday imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in Haldia of the Purba Medinipur district under which comes Nandigram, the ground for the face-off between the Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee and her former lieutenant Suvendu Adhikari. The restrictions under the umbrella of the said Section came in to effect at 6:30 pm on March 30 and will be in force till April 2.

As per Section 144 of CrPC, the assembly of five or more people, excluding people on election duty or voters, is prohibited within 200 metres of the polling premises. Also, no cellular/ cordless phones or wireless devices would be allowed within 100 metre-perimeter of the polling premises, except those used by people on election duty.

Mamata vs Suvendu

Though the CPM has also fielded Minakshi Mukherjee as its candidate in the region, all eyes will be on the face-off between Banerjee and Adhikari. In the many election rallies that have taken place, both Banerjee and Adhikari have exuded confidence that they will outshine the other with a significant margin.

It is pertinent to mention here that Banerjee first created a name for herself in politics during the 1980s by defeating late Somnath Chatterjee from Congress’ ticket in Nandigram in the Lok Sabha elections. Later, when she came up with Trinamool Congress, she picked up the land acquisition issue in Nandigram in 2007 and managed to oust the CPM from power within 4 years.

However, eventually, she chose Bhabanipur as her fort, and left Nandigram to the Adhikaris, only to meet him and fight for the region in the battleground of power in 2021.

Second phase of elections

In the second leg of assembly elections in West Bengal that is slated to take place on April 1, as many as 30 constituencies spanned over four districts-Bankura, West Midnapore, East Midnapore and South Parganas will hold voting to decide the fate of 171 candidates belonging to different political parties. Of the 171 candidates, only 11 per cent are women.

(Credits-SUVENDUWB/FACEBOOK/PTI )