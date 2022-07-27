ED To Interrogate Manik Bhattacharya In The Presence Of Partha Chatterjee In SSC Scam

After West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee and his aide Arpita Mukherjee, another Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Manik Bhattacharya will face the heat of the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Bhattacharya, who is the ex-president of the West Board of Secondary Education and an MLA from the Nadia district might be interrogated face-to-face with Partha Chatterjee, as per the sources.

Republic TV has learned, the central agency which is probing the money laundering aspect of the teacher recruitment scam has summoned Manik Bhattacharya in connection with the same case. He has been asked to appear before the officials of ED at the CGO complex at 12 noon on Wednesday. On July 22, ED already conducted search operations at Bhattacharya's residential premises along with those of others allegedly involved in the recruitment scam.

Partha Chatterjee arrested in SSC recruitment scam

West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee was arrested by the ED in connection with the SSC recruitment scam on Saturday. Probing the recruitment scam of Group ‘C’ & ‘D’ staff, Assistant Teachers of classes IX-XII and primary teachers under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, the ED conducted raids at 13 premises on July 22. In the raids, from Chatterjee's residential complex, incriminating documents related to the appointment of group C & D staff, like the admit cards of the candidates, summary of final results, intimation letter for verification of testimonials and personality among others, were recovered. Huge cash amounting to approximately Rs 20 crore from the residential premises of Arpita Mukherjee, who is a close associate of Shri Partha Chatterjee. The said amount is suspected to be proceeds of crime of said SSC Scam.

Concluding that the documents, as well as stashes of cash, recovered make the involvement of Chatterjee and Mukherjee in the scam clear, both were arrested on July 23. Post the arrest, while Chatterjee was remanded to 2-day ED custody, Mukherjee was sent to 1-day custody. On the day of the expiry of the custody, i.e., on July 25, the court extended it till August 3.

It is pertinent to mention here that TMC leader Partha Chatterjee, who is currently the state minister for industries and commerce, was the education minister when the alleged malpractices took place. He was earlier interrogated by the CBI in May. Chatterjee has appeared twice before the CBI for questioning-- first on May 18, and again on May 25. The directive to the minister to appear before the CBI came after a division bench of the Calcutta High Court upheld orders of the single bench that directed the CBI to inquire into the alleged illegal appointments given by the West Bengal SSC.

