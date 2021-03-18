West Bengal Election: BJP Releases List Of 148 More Candidates; Mukul Roy To Contest Polls

In a major development on Thursday, BJP announced a list of 148 candidates for the 5th, 6th, 7th and 8th phase of the West Bengal Assembly election. While former Railway Minister and BJP national vice president Mukul Roy will contest the election from Krishnanagar Uttar, ex-WB BJP president Rahul Sinha has been fielded from the Habra constituency. Roy, considered as the undisputed number two in TMC, joined BJP in 2017. Meanwhile, Ranaghat MP Jagannath Sarkar will seek election from Santipur.

This makes him the 4th BJP Lok Sabha MP after Union MoS Babul Supriyo, Locket Chatterjee and Nisith Pramanik to fight the Assembly polls. It is pertinent to note that the JP Nadda-party also gave a ticket to nominated Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta after which he resigned from the Upper House. Until now, BJP is yet to nominate candidates for 11 seats.

Here is the full list of 148 candidates:

West Bengal Assembly polls

Mamata Banerjee-led TMC had swept the 2016 Assembly polls by bagging 211 seats in the 294-member Assembly. Buoyed by its success in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls where it won 18 out of 42 parliamentary seats in WB, BJP has launched a fierce campaign to defeat TMC. Both Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda exuded confidence in the party winning more than 200 seats in the Assembly polls. The Congress-Left-ISF alliance is also in the poll fray.

Announcing the dates of the Assembly polls on February 26, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora mentioned that 18.68 crore persons will decide the fate of 824 seats in the aforesaid 4 States and one Union Territory at 2.7 lakh polling stations. In West Bengal, 294 seats are up for grabs and people will be able to cast their votes at 1,01,916 polling stations. As per the phases, the polling in the state will be conducted on March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. The counting of votes shall take place on May 2.

Addressing a press conference on March 5, WB CM Mamata Banerjee announced the list of 291 TMC candidates while leaving three seats for the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha for the Assembly election. The list includes 50 women candidates, 79 Scheduled Caste candidates, 17 Scheduled Tribes candidates and 42 Muslim candidates. In a strong gesture, Banerjee has decided not to contest from her bastion Bhawanipore and filed her nomination papers in Nandigram where she is pitted against BJP's Suvendu Adhikari.