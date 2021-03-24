West Bengal Election: BJP Ups Ante With Ad Campaign Highlighting TMC's 'misgovernance'

As the fight for the West Bengal Assembly polls intensifies, BJP on Wednesday unleashed a series of advertisements to take on the alleged misgovernance of TMC. They seek to tap into people's grievances on issues such as unemployment in the state, purported siphoning of Cyclone Amphan relief funds, the law and order situation in the state, alleged extortion and widespread political violence. Earlier on March 21, Union Home Minister Home Minister Amit Shah released BJP's manifesto which contained a range of promises. These include free education and healthcare for women, implementation of Central schemes, a crackdown on corruption and enforcement of the CAA.

Here are some of BJP's advertisements:

"The future of millions of Bengalis under 10 years of PC rule is bleak. So what happened to you, don't happen to anyone else. This time job, this time BJP"

"When the wrath of nature erupted, those responsible for security turned from protectors to predators. People saw the relief stolen. So what happened to you, don't happen to anyone else. This time relief thief free Bengal, this time BJP"

"Those who attacked the girls of Bengal with acid have no fear of society or fear of law. So what happened to you, don't happen to anyone else. This time women's protection, this time BJP"

"Many ordinary people have suffered as a result of the rumour of bribery in various hospitals in Bengal to fill the pockets of extortionists. So what happened to you, don't happen to anyone else. This time corruption-free Bengal, this time BJP"

"Many people have been killed in Bengal in protest of flattery and oppression. So what happened to you, don't happen to anyone else. This time free from political violence, this time BJP"

West Bengal Assembly polls

Mamata Banerjee-led TMC had swept the 2016 Assembly polls by bagging 211 seats in the 294-member Assembly. In West Bengal, 294 seats are up for grabs and people will be able to cast their votes at 1,01,916 polling stations. As per the phases, the polling in the state will be conducted on March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. The counting of votes shall take place on May 2.

Addressing a press conference on March 5, WB CM Mamata Banerjee announced the list of 291 TMC candidates while leaving three seats for the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha for the Assembly election. The list includes 50 women candidates, 79 Scheduled Caste candidates, 17 Scheduled Tribes candidates and 42 Muslim candidates. On the other hand, BJP's candidate list includes prominent leaders such as Suvendu Adhikari, Union Minister Babul Supriyo, three other Lok Sabha MPs, ex-nominated MP Swapan Dasgupta, Mukul Roy and Rahul Sinha.