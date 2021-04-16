West Bengal Elections 2021: Amit Shah Hits Out At TMC For Vote Bank Politics

Ahead of the fifth phase of the West Bengal elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah campaigned in Tehatta in West Bengal's Nadia district. Amit Shah hit out at the ruling TMC government and stated that 'infiltrators' will be removed. During his address to people, Amit Shah remarked that infiltration affects jobs for youth. In addition, he also stated that infiltrators 'snatch away foodgrain of the poor'. Shah further stated that the situation not only affects West Bengal but the whole country.

Shouldn't we stop infiltration in Bengal? Infiltrators take away jobs of our youth, snatch away foodgrain of the poor. If the situation of infiltration continues in Bengal, then believe me, it'll pose a threat to not only Bengal but the entire country: HM & BJP leader Amit Shah pic.twitter.com/rIKgjaYZU3 — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2021

In addition, he further hit out at TMC chief Mamata Banerjee for vote bank politics and stated that BJP does not engage in it. Additionally, as a part of his West Bengal push, Amit Shah has also promised Rs 18000 in the bank accounts of the people. Moreover, Shah has promised that the BJP will also provide Rs 10000 to farmers and Rs 6000 to fishermen of West Bengal. Among other promises made during his campaign speech, Amit Shah has stated that BJP will ensure that Tehatta becomes a municipal corporation. Amit Shah further hit out at TMC and reiterated that Prime Minister Modi is committed to the promise of 'Sonar Bangla'

West Bengal elections

Phase-4 of West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 concluded on April 10 and some of the key constituencies were Bhawanipur, Tollygunge, and Singur. Out of 44 constituencies, nine are in Howrah, 10 in Hooghly, 11 in South 24 Parganas, 5 in Alipurduar, and 9 in Cooch Behar.

The first phase of West Bengal elections concluded with a voter turnout of 82 per cent, the second phase concluded with a voter turnout of 80.43 per cent, the third phase concluded with a voter turnout of 83.93 per cent and, the fourth phase concluded with a voter turnout of 78.47 per cent. Bengal's other phases of elections are scheduled on April 17, April 22, April 26, and April 29 with results to be announced on May 2.

Image Credits: PTI