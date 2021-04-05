West Bengal Elections: 500 TMC Workers To Join BJP Day Before 3rd Phase Of Polls

In a major setback for the Trinamool Congress (TMC), around 500 TMC workers are set to resign from the party and join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). According to sources, it has been reported that most of them are already in touch with the BJP leaders. This is going to be another mass resignation just a day before the third phase of the West Bengal Assembly polls which will start from 7 am on April 6.

According to sources, some of the TMC workers are in touch with Madhya Pradesh BJP leaders, including MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra.

The saffron party has seen an inrush of disgruntled TMC leaders like Suvendu Adhikari and his two brothers, Rajib Banerjee, Jitendra Tiwari, Vaishali Dalmiya, Dinesh Tiwari, Mithun Chakraborty, Rathin Chakravarty, Partha Sarathi, and others in the last couple of months. Though those who resigned came up with different reasons, sources in the BJP maintained that the saffron party's high chances of winning the assembly elections were the reason behind the exodus.

Meanwhile, after West Bengal CM and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee had accused the CRPF of violence in Nandigram and had complained to the Election Commission, the EC on Sunday refuted her allegations and called them 'factually incorrect' and also said that they might take action against her for a violation under the Model Code of Conduct.

West Bengal Elections

The first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections concluded with a voter turnout of 79.79 percent and the second phase concluded on Thursday with a voter turnout of 80.43 percent. Bengal's other phases of elections are scheduled on April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26, and April 29 with results to be announced on May 2.

On April 1, the state witnessed tensions in the Nandigram constituency as WB CM Mamata Banerjee contested against her former colleague-turned-rival BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari in the battleground. Several clashes erupted between the BJP and TMC workers, with both accusing each other of poll rigging.

Image : PTI