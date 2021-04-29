West Bengal Elections: Congress Hints To TMC & Mamata It May Consider alliance To Beat BJP

Reacting to the Republic-CNX Exit Polls that predict BJP’s victory over TMC in West Bengal and a poor show of the Left alliance, Congress appears to have opened doors for a sensational post-poll coalition with the Trinamool Congress.

The Republic-CNX Poll has projected that TMC is likely to win 128-138 Assembly seats in the West Bengal elections this year. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is the main challenger to the Mamata Banerjee-led outfit, is likely to bag 138-148 seats, while the Congress-Left is predicted to win 11-21 seats.

Reacting to the exit poll numbers, Congress leader Rohan Somen Mirra said, if the TMC decides to come to the grand old party for ‘help’ after the results, the Congress high command would ‘consider it’.

“There is no way Congress will ever ally with the BJP. So, if your (Republic-CNX) numbers are true and if the TMC decides to come to us for help, I am sure the party high command will consider it. There is no denying,” Mitra said.

Seat Share projections for West Bengal Elections

The BJP is projected to win 138-148 seats defeating the TMC which is projected to win 128-138 seats, while the Congress-Left-ISF alliance is projected to win 11-21 seats. Republic-CNX Exit polls project a party-wise win as such - TMC (126-136 seats), BJP (138-148 seats), Left Front (4-8 seats), Congress (6-9 seats) ISF (1-3 seats), Others (1-3 seats).

*As of 1 PM on Phase - 8 polls (29 April 2021)

In West Bengal, incumbent CM Mamata Banerjee is eyeing to fend off an emerging BJP and Congress-Left-ISF alliance from toppling her 10-year rule. Polls for the 294-seat assembly were held in 8 phases and the results on May 2. In 2016, the TMC had retained its hold over the 294-seat assembly bagging 211 seats.

Buoyed by its stupendous 2019 Lok Sabha performance, BJP is looking to oust TMC and is aiming at winning over 200 seats this time. While Congress was the second-largest party in 2016, it has tied with the Left and the ISF to form the Sanjukta Morcha.

CNX methodology

To understand that which party has the edge after voting in the state, CNX, a Delhi based research & survey agency, conducted the exit poll survey at the polling booths in West Bengal. A list of questions was prepared by the Republic-CNX team to understand the possible voting behaviour of the Bengali people in the assembly elections in the state.

A quantitative survey using a structured questionnaire was administered randomly to 35,280 men and women from section A and section B households, in the age group of 18 to 60. The survey team visited all the 294 Assembly seats in the states going deep into by-lanes and meeting people from all walks of life.

