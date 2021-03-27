West Bengal Elections: CPM Candidate From Salboni District Sushanta Ghosh Attacked

In the first leg of the assembly elections in West Bengal, the candidate of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) from the Salboni district, Sushanta Ghosh, was attacked by unknown miscreants, after which she was escorted away by security. Investigation into the attack is underway only after which things will be clearer.

It is pertinent to mention here that Ghosh is involved in a triangular contest for power in the Salboni district with Trinamool Congress' Srikanto Mahato and Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Rajib Kundu.

Bombing, firing at Purba Medinipur District

A few hours before the first phase of polling kickstarted in West Bengal, the Purba Medinipur district witnessed bombing and firing in the Satsatmasl village at the Argoal gram panchayat in Bhagabanpur Assembly constituency. Two security personnel-Patashpour Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Depak Kumar Chakraborty and a Central Force soldier were seriously injured in the incident.

BJP president of Purba Medinipur district, taking cognizance of the incident, asserted, "There is a polling booth at the Argoal are under the Bhagabanpur assembly in Patashpur police station, where a terror factory resides. The booth cannot function without terror and through it, the TMC is damaging the nearby booths by spreading terror. "

"We want to make it clear that all those jihadis are running around in all areas and are trying to terrorise the people on behalf of TMC. This cannot happen, people have been awakened," he added.

Meanwhile, BJP candidate from Paschim Medinipur Samit Das also accused the TMC of creating a disturbance in the rural area of the district. "Voting in Medinipur is going on smoothly. But, at some places in rural areas, TMC workers are trying to create a disturbance," he said.

First Phase of elections in West Bengal

In the first phase of elections in West Bengal, 30 out of 294 constituencies are going to the polls, which include all constituencies in Purulia and Jhargram and some constituencies from Bankura, Purba Medinipur and Paschim Medinipur. Scheduled Tribes (STs) and other non-Bengali non-ST groups have a large share among voters in these regions. There are 191 candidates, including 21 women contesting.

(Credit: PTI & Representative Image)