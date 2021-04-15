West Bengal Elections: EC Issues Notice To BJP's Sayantan Basu Over Sitalkuchi Remarks

The Election Commission sent a notice to BJP's Sayanatan Basu on Thursday for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct during the campaign for the West Bengal elections. This was based on a complaint against an "inflammatory statement" made by the WB BJP general secretary in connection with the Sitalkuchi violence at a public rally in Baranagar, North 24 Parganas. The poll body sought an explanation from Basu within 24 hours failing which it would take a decision without any reference to him.

"I, Sayantan Basu, am here to tell you that don't try to play too much. We will play the game of Sitalkuchi. They killed 18-year-old Anand Burman, a first-time voter, in the morning. He was the brother of the BJP's Shakti Pramukh. We did not have to wait for long...Four of them were shown the way to heaven. There was a dialogue in the film 'Sholey' you know- If you kill one, we will kill four of you. Sitalkuchi witnessed it- If you will kill one we will kill four of you," these remarks irked the EC.

Election Commission of India (ECI) issues notice to BJP's Sayantanu Basu over his "inflammatory statement" which is an "open threat to Bengal & its people" delivered at a rally in North 24 Parganas' Baranagar. ECI asks him to explain his stand within 24 hours.#WestBengalPolls pic.twitter.com/b0lqLwSWnS — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2021

The Sitalkuchi violence

In a statement, the CISF said that its Quick Reaction Team (QRT) was attacked by a mob comprising of 50-60 miscreants who were allegedly resisting the voters from reaching polling booth no.126 in Sitalkuchi on April 10. The miscreants then attacked the QRT personnel and their vehicles forcing the latter to act in self-defence and fired six rounds in the air to disperse the crowd. The mob returned after an hour yet again and assaulted the Home guard and an Asha worker and also allegedly attempted to beat up the polling staff who were on duty.

CISF said that the mob then started approaching the CISF personnel following which seven rounds were fired at the mob. After more police party arrived at the spot, a few rounds were fired after which the crowd was dispersed. This resulted in the loss of 4 lives while three others were injured. Thereafter, the Election Commission adjourned the poll in polling booth no.126 based on the interim report from Special Observers.

A day earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited the families of the individuals who were killed in the dastardly incident. The TMC supremo assured them that she would hold a probe into the firing and punish the guilty after returning to power. Moreover, she also promised to build a memorial for the "martyrs of Sitalkuchi". Burman, whom Sayantan Basu referred to, was killed in a separate incident on April 10 when clashes erupted between TMC and BJP supporters at polling booth no. 285 in Sitalkuchi.