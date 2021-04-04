West Bengal Elections: EC Replies To Mamata's Allegations, Calls It 'factually Incorrect'

After West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged that the Central forces had a role in the chaos which ensued at Nandigram, the Election Commission on Sunday responded to her allegation, stating that there was no report of violence and intimidation of voters. The EC also said that her accusations are factually incorrect and devoid of substance which was sought to misguide the voters.

During the second phase of polling in Nandigram on Thursday, WB CM Mamata Banerjee had said, "My humble regards to the Election Commission, but I want to say that it is not the EC which is conducting the election. It is Home Minister Amit Shah who is conducting the election. I respect the CRPF, but since yesterday night they have spread chaos in Nandigram, like how BSF carries out violence here when they shoot you. I will request to the Central Forces to not spread chaos with help of BJP."

In response to her allegation, the EC has issued a statement, which read, "It is a matter of deep regret that a media narrative was sought to be weaved hour after hour to misguide the biggest stakeholders which are the voters by a candidate who also happens to be the honorable CM... All this was done when the election process is on. There could not have been a greater misdemeanor."

"It is being separately examined whether happenings of 1.4.2021 merit any action under sections 131 and 123(2) of RP Act and/or under Model Code of Conduct," the Commission added

About West Bengal assembly elections

The first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections concluded with a voter turnout of 79.79 percent and the second phase concluded on Thursday with a voter turnout of 80.43 percent. Bengal's other phases of elections are scheduled on April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26, and April 29 with results to be announced on May 2.

Image: PTI/ANI