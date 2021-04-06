West Bengal Governor Urges Citizens To 'fearlessly Vote' Ahead Of 3rd Phase Of Elections

Quick links:
As West Bengal enters its third phase of assembly polling on Tuesday, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar took to Twitter and encouraged voters to exercise their rights to vote without any fear. He also urged first-time voters to cast their vote and contribute to the country's democracy. He also praised the Central Armed Police Forces and West Bengal police for the good work so far and advised Kolkata police to contribute to fair polls.
Am sure all voters will fearlessly cast their votes. For first time voters it is a great occasion to contribute for democracy.April 5, 2021
Good work so far #CAPF @WBPolice must get enhanced in Phase 3.
This is occasion @KolkataPolice to show its mettle & contribute for fair & free polls.
Dhankar further tweeted President Abraham Lincoln speech which he addressed in Gettysburg in 1863. When every people would be able to positively cast their votes then only the phrase ' Government of the people, by the people, for the people' will be justified. He warned that violence has no place in a democracy, such acts will be not be overlooked and culprits will be punished.
GOVERNMENT OF THE PEOPLE, BY THE PEOPLE, FOR THE PEOPLE can be realized when every voter positively casts vote.April 5, 2021
Violence has no place in democracy. Every such act shall be thoroughly investigated and culprits punished. Acts of omission by some @WBPolice shall not be overlooked. pic.twitter.com/4FDNJiICii
In the first phase of polling that took place on March 27, the voter turnout was over 86 per cent while in the second phase that took place on April 1, the percentage was over 80 per cent. The results for 294 assembly seats will be announced on May 2.
Bengal's other phases of elections are scheduled on:
(Image Credits: PTI/RepresentativeImage)