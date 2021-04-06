West Bengal Governor Urges Citizens To 'fearlessly Vote' Ahead Of 3rd Phase Of Elections

As West Bengal enters its third phase of assembly polling on Tuesday, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar took to Twitter and encouraged voters to exercise their rights to vote without any fear. He also urged first-time voters to cast their vote and contribute to the country's democracy. He also praised the Central Armed Police Forces and West Bengal police for the good work so far and advised Kolkata police to contribute to fair polls.

'Government of the people, by the people, for the people': Dhankar

Dhankar further tweeted President Abraham Lincoln speech which he addressed in Gettysburg in 1863. When every people would be able to positively cast their votes then only the phrase ' Government of the people, by the people, for the people' will be justified. He warned that violence has no place in a democracy, such acts will be not be overlooked and culprits will be punished.

Key battles & constituencies to watch out for in Phase-3

Diamond Harbour: Pannalal Halder (TMC) Vs Dipak Kumar Halder (BJP) Vs Prateek Ur Rahaman (CPM)

Tarakeswar: Swapan Dasgupta (BJP) Vs Ramendu Sinha Roy (TMC)

Shyampur: Kanti Ganguly (CPM) Vs Aloke Jaldata (TMC)

Arambagh: Sujata Mondal Khan (TMC) Vs Sakti Mohon Malik (CPM)

Raidighi: Kanti Ganguly (CPM) Vs Aloke Jaldata (TMC)

Dhanekhali: Asima Patra (TMC) Vs Tushar Majumdar (BJP)

West Bengal Polls

In the first phase of polling that took place on March 27, the voter turnout was over 86 per cent while in the second phase that took place on April 1, the percentage was over 80 per cent. The results for 294 assembly seats will be announced on May 2.

Bengal's other phases of elections are scheduled on:

3rd phase- 31 constituencies. Date of polling- April 6

4th phase- 44 constituencies. Date of polling- April 10

5th phase- 45 constituencies. Date of polling- April 17

6th phase- 43 constituencies. Date of polling- April 22

7th phase- 36 constituencies. Date of polling- April 26

8th phase- 35 constituencies. Date of polling- April 29

(Image Credits: PTI/RepresentativeImage)