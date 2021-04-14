West Bengal Elections: HM Amit Shah Lists Out BJP's Plan To Build 'Sonar Bangla'

While addressing a poll campaign rally in West Bengal's Bidhannagar on Tuesday ahead of the fifth phase of the assembly elections, Home Minister Amit Shah spoke about a plethora of potential projects in Bengal once BJP comes to power. Shah also assured the voters about BJP's ambition to make West Bengal a 'cultural, literary and educational hub'.

Home Minister also promised investments in the infrastructure development of the State and implementation of the 7th Pay Commission within the first three months of BJP government. "We will be instituting the Tagore prize on the lines of Nobel Prize and Satyajit Ray Award as an international felicitation for contribution to the film industry," HM Shah said. Elaborating on the Tagore prize, Shah said that it will honour literary, arts, education laurels from all over the world.

Home Minister Amit Shah stated, "We will form a Sonar Bangla Museum at par with international standards. An Artist Street will also be made in Kolkata. A 3-day festival 'Banglar Alo' will be started as well to familiarise tourists from the world over with Bengali culture."

Hitting out at the Mamata-led government over the infiltration issues, Shah said, "If things continue the same way, Kolkata will face the problem of infiltration as well sometime soon. Communists, Congress and Mamata Didi all have vote banks in these infiltrators. Only BJP can stop infiltration in Bengal."

People of Bengal are desperately waiting to bid farewell to Mamata Didi. Some glimpses from Bidhannagar. #BanglayEbarBJPAsche pic.twitter.com/zrLRdhx46k — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 13, 2021

Listing other plans for Bengal, Amit Shah promised Rs 22,000 crore fund for the development of infrastructure in Kolkata, Rs 250 crores to convert Shanti Niketan into a cultural centre, and also coined the idea of marketing for Ganga Sagar Mela internationally, therefore aiming at boosting West Bengal's tourism. He further spoke about making language 'Bangla' compulsory up to Class 10 education and promised technical and medical courses in the regional language.

'Time for a grand farewell to Didi...'

Amit Shah during his rally narrated the political history of West Bengal since 1947 and over a decade of the State government led by CM Mamata Banerjee. Taking a subtle jibe at Mamata Banerjee and her governance, Shah said that it is time to 'bid her adieu' and it is time for a grand farewell for the incumbent Chief Minister.

West Bengal Assembly Elections

The fourth phase of the West Bengal elections concluded on Saturday. Some of the key constituencies in the fray were Bhawanipur, Tollygunge, and Singur. While the first leg of the elections saw a voter turnout of 82 per cent, the second, third, and fourth phases concluded with a voter turnout of 80.43 per cent, 83.93 per cent and, 78.47 per cent respectively. Bengal's other phases of elections are scheduled on April 17, April 22, April 26, and April 29 with results to be announced on May 2.