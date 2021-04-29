West Bengal Elections: 'Never Voted So Peacefully Before,' Says BJP's Mithun Chakraborty

As West Bengal enters its final phase of voting in the 8-phase elections, actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty on Thursday was seen casting his vote at a polling station of North Kolkata's Kashipur Belgachia area. After casting his vote, Chakraborty congratulated all the security personnel. The last phase of voting is underway amid the COVID-19 outbreak in West Bengal for Assembly Elections 2021.

Mithun Chakraborty also added that voting has never been so peaceful.

"Never have I voted so peacefully ever before. I must congratulate all the security personnel," added Mithun Chakraborty.

"Enrich the festival of democracy"

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while writing about the last phase of voting mentioned about keeping COVID-19 protocols in line.

Last phase of the 2021 West Bengal elections takes place today. In line with the COVID-19 protocols, I call upon people to cast their vote and enrich the festival of democracy. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 29, 2021

Amit Shah's appeal to voters

Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah who campaigned with full force in Bengal, on Thursday appealed voters to cast their votes in large numbers and with full enthusiasm.

"Today is the eighth phase of elections in Bengal. I appeal to all the voters of this phase to cast their votes in large numbers with enthusiasm to ensure development and good governance in Bengal just like the previous seven rounds of elections," tweeted Amit Shah in Bengali.

Polling underway in Bengal

After seven phases of polling where several unfortunate incidents took place, the state is all set to cast votes for the final and eighth phase. The results of the elections will be declared on May 2. The citizens are voting for 35 assembly constituencies including Malda, Murshidabad, North Kolkata, and Birbhum. This year's election plays a very important role beyond the thrilling politics of the state. There are several COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions that make this year's polling different. West Bengal has been reporting a surging number of fresh cases of the virus with 17,207 new cases that were reported in the last 24 hours.