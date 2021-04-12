West Bengal Elections: 'No Gorkha will Be Ousted If NRC Is Brought', Assures HM Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday assured that no Gorkha will be ousted if the National Register of Citizens (NRC) is brought into action while addressing a mega roadshow in Kalimpong of West Bengal. The Home Minister was seen wearing = a traditional Gorkha cap and muffler, which is common traditional wear in North Bengal.

HM Shah said, "Misinformation being spread that if NRC will be brought, Gorkhas will be ousted. NRC hasn't been brought yet. But even if it's brought, not even one Gorkha will be ousted. TMC lies. Not even one Gorkha will be affected."

He also said, "Kalimpong suffered for years. In 1986 CPM oppressed you, over 1200 Gorkhas lost their lives. You were not given justice. When Didi came, she took the lives of several Gorkhas. You were not given justice. Choose 'Lotus' govt, we'll form SIT and send them behind bars."

The NRC was updated in Assam under the supervision of the Supreme Court. When the final NRC was published on August 31, 2019, a total of 19.06 lakh people were excluded out of the total 3,30,27,661 applicants, which created a ripple across India. The NRC is an Assam-specific data of bonafide Indian citizens living in the state. It has still not been implemented throughout the country.

West Bengal Assembly Election

The first phase concluded with a voter turnout of 82 percent, the second phase concluded with a voter turnout of 80.43 percent, the third phase concluded with a voter turnout of 83.93 percent, and the fourth phase concluded with a voter turnout of 79.90 percent. West Bengal's other phases of elections are scheduled on April 17, April 22, April 26, and April 29 with results to be announced on May 2.