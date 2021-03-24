West Bengal Elections: PM Modi Roars "Didi Jacche, Ashol Poriborton Asche" As Crowd Cheers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed yet another mega rally in the Kanthi area of the poll-bound West Bengal's East Midnapore district, the hometown of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, taking series of digs at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her government. A massive roar and cheers were heard from the crowd as the PM said, "2 May, Didi jacche, ashol poriborton asche", can be heard across Bengal" (On May 2, Didi will be going, real development will be coming.)

On Amphan Cyclone relief fund

Questioning the CM and state government over allocation of relief funds sent by the Centre last year during the Amphan cyclone, the Prime Minister stated, "Didi has not been able to answer those who were first destroyed by Amphan and later by 'tolabaaz' of TMC. Today Bengal is asking, 'Who looted the relief fund?' The relief sent to Bengal by Centre got stuck in the 'Bhaipo window'."

On CM Mamata's 'Duare Sarkar' programme

"Whenever Didi is needed, she is nowhere to be seen, but whenever elections are around the corner, she suddenly appears and says 'Sarkar duare duare' (Govt door to door). This is their khela," said PM Modi.

As the crowd continued cheering, PM Modi further said, "Didi, even the children of West Bengal have understood your 'khela'. Thus on May 2, West Bengal will show the duar (door) to Didi."

On "insider vs outsider" debate

Responding to CM Mamata calling BJP 'outsiders', the PM said, "The Bengal that has bound India in the spirit of Vande Mataram, here Mamata Didi speaks of 'bohiragoto' (outsider). We all are children of Bharat Mata, no Indian is an outsider in this land."

"We are being called 'tourists', fun is being made of us, we are being insulted. Didi, people of Rabindranath's Bengal don't consider anybody outsider," PM Modi added.

On BJP's Bengal Manifesto

"I want to congratulate the Bengal BJP for making the manifesto, keeping in view all the needs and requirements of the people of Bengal, by understanding the adversities and problems of the people of Bengal, and the bright future of the people of Bengal."

West Bengal Polls

The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will also go to the polls from March 27 to April 29, 2021, in eight phases and votes will be counted on May 2. CM Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress holds 222 seats at present. However, BJP has made major inroads in the State in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats out of 42 and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the State. As per the eight phases, the polling in the state will be conducted on March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26, and April 29.

image: ani