West Bengal Elections: PM Modi Slams CM Mamata For 'spewing Hatred Towards Dalits'

Lambasting West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her threat to lodge a complaint against Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the Election Commission for reaching out to the Matua community, PM Modi on Monday accused the WB CM of spreading hatred towards the backward castes for 10 years.

In March, CM Mamata Banerjee had accused PM Modi of violating the Model of Conduct during his two-day visit to Bangladesh and claimed that the PM was seeking votes from one section of people while the polling is underway in the state. This was her reference to PM's visit to Orakandi, the birthplace of the Matua sect founder Harichand Thakur.

While addressing a public rally in Kalyani, the Prime Minister said, "I met a person from the Matua community in Bangladesh recently, who said I'm India's first PM who came to seek Harichand Thakur's blessings in Orakandi. Didi didn't like my Orakandi visit. Didi, the country can see how you've spewed hatred towards Dalits and underprivileged for 10 yrs."

PM Modi also said, "Perturbed with fear of losing, Didi and her party is crossing all lines. Her people are abusing SCs, STs, OBCs only because they support BJP. Seeing her defeat, Didi has strategized to stop them from voting and facilitate her goons to rig the votes."

The Matuas, originally from East Pakistan, is a weaker section of Hindus who migrated to India during the Partition and after the creation of Bangladesh. The Matua community, with an estimated population of three million in the state, can tilt the scales in favour of a political party in more than 30 assembly seats in Nadia, and North and South 24 Parganas districts bordering Bangladesh.

West Bengal Assembly Election

The first phase concluded with a voter turnout of 82 percent, the second phase concluded with a voter turnout of 80.43 percent, the third phase concluded with a voter turnout of 83.93 percent, and the fourth phase concluded with a voter turnout of 79.90 percent. West Bengal's other phases of elections are scheduled on April 17, April 22, April 26, and April 29 with results to be announced on May 2.