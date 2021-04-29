West Bengal Elections: TMC Accepts 'close Contest In Nandigram' Amid Exit Poll Projections

The Trinamool Congress, which in the past two months had exuded confidence about its victory on majority of the seats in West Bengal, including the center of attraction Nandigram, in an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, betrayed nerves. In what seems like a never-heard-before comment, leader of the party Riju Dutta asserted, "Nandigram is a close contest."

This comes after the Republic-CNX poll projected the BJP trumping TMC. The saffron party has been projected to win 138-148 seats, crossing the halfway mark of 146 seats - making it the largest party. Meanwhile, TMC is projected to win 128-138 seats, and the Congress-Left alliance projected to win 11-21 seats. The two-term CM & TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee faces a stiff challenge from the emerging BJP, the Congress-Left-ISF alliance and AIMIM. Crucially, the exit poll has predicted a contest too-close-to-call for the Nandigram seat where CM Mamata Banerjee went toe-to-toe against her former aide Suvendu Adhikari.

Nandigram-the main attraction

The main attraction in the West Bengal elections was hands-down the battle for power in Nandigram. Though the CPM had also fielded Minakshi Mukherjee from the region, the face-off that had the undivided attention of the nation right from the beginning, involved the Chief Minister of West Bengal and her former lieutenant Suvendu Adhikari.

It is pertinent to mention here that Banerjee first created a name for herself in politics during the 1980s by defeating late Somnath Chatterjee from Congress’ ticket in Nandigram in the Lok Sabha elections. Later, when she came up with Trinamool Congress, she picked up the land acquisition issue in Nandigram in 2007 and managed to oust the CPM from power within 4 years.

However, eventually, she chose Bhabanipur as her fort, and left Nandigram to the Adhikaris, only to meet him and fight for the region in the battleground of power in 2021. Suvendu, described as a 'heavyweight' leader, had quit the Trinamool in the run-up to the elections, allegedly not satisfied with being sidelined by the CM's nephew and MP Abhishek Banerjee and Prashant Kishor, Trinamool's poll strategist.

In the many election rallies that had taken place, there had been attacks and counterattacks and both the leaders had exuded confidence that they will outshine the other with a significant margin. Now, that the results are just a couple of days away, it would be interesting to see, after tooting their own horns all these days, who actually comes out victorious in the region, and whose party captures the throne in the State.

