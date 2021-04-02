West Bengal Elections: Watch BJP Bengal's Special Message For TMC

As the second phase of polling comes to an end in West Bengal, the Bharatiya Janata Party gives a special message to Trinamool Congress and says, ‘Khela Sesh’. Taking to its official Twitter handle, BJP Bengal shared a video and wrote, “There have been a lot of games, fairs for the last 10 years .... This time there will be development, this time there will be real change, this time BJP.#EbarSonarBanglaEbarBJP. Let’s have a look at the video.

PM Modi mocks Banerjee

While addressing a rally in Bengal's Jaynagar on Thursday, April 1, PM Modi asserted that BJP will form a government in the state. Paying a tribute to BJP karyakarta's mother - Shova Majumdar - who passed away a month after being allegedly attacked by TMC goons, PM Modi mocked Banerjee claiming 'Didi made a mistake contesting from Nandigram'. Currently, 30 seats across East Medinipur, West Medinipur, Bankura and South 24 Paragnas are in poll fray - with Mamata battling Suvendu Adhikari for the high-stakes Nandigram seat.

He added, "Didi felt she made a mistake by contesting from Nandigram. The mood of polling says what the whole state wanted to do, Nandigram is doing it alone. Her frustration has increased after the first phase of voting. Yesterday, Didi has asked for help from many politicians, those whom she never gave time or met. She is asking for their support now”. READ | Bengal logs highest one-day spike in 2021 with 1,274 fresh COVID-19 cases

Replying to PM Modi's 'second seat' taunt, Trinamool sources denied Mamata Banerjee contesting from a second constituency on Thursday. Asserting that she will win Nandigram, TMC echoed the CM who said 'I will win 90% of the votes'.

Phase-2 elections

In Phase-2, TMC and BJP are contesting in all the 30 seats, the CPI(M) is in the fray in 15 and its alliance partners Congress on 30 seats and ISF on 2 seats. A total of 199 companies of the Central Armed Police Force will be deployed in Purba Medinipur, 210 companies in Paschim Medinipur, 170 in South 24 Parganas and 72 in Bankura. In Nandigram, where Mamata & Suvendu will battle for power, Section 144 has already been imposed by West Bengal police.

The 30 constituencies in fray are - Tamluk, Panskura Purba, Panskura Paschim, Moyna, Nandakumar, Mahisadal, Haldia, Nandigram, Chandipur, Kharagpur Sadar, Narayangarh, Sabang, Pingla, Debra, Daspur, Ghatal, Chandrakona, Keshpur, Taldangra, Bankura, Barjora, Onda, Bishnupur, Katulpur, Indas, Sonamukhi,Gosaba, Patharpratima, Kakdwip and Sagar. Previously, the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections concluded on Saturday with an estimated voter turnout of 79.79 percent. Bengal's other phases of elections are scheduled on April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26, and April 29 with results to be announced on May 2.

(Image Credits: PTI)