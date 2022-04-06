West Bengal: Eye-witness In Cong Councillor's Murder Case Dead; Suicide Note Recovered

In a major development in the murder case of Congress councillor Tapan Kandu in West Bengal's Purulia district, the eye-witness in the murder case was found dead on Wednesday morning, the police informed. The man identified as Niranjan Baishnab, a teacher, who was a close associate of Kandu, was found hanging from the ceiling of his house in Jhalda's Baishabpara.

The police also found a note beside the body in the room and it was allegedly written by Baishnab. Police informed that the body has been sent for autopsy and an investigation has been initiated in the matter. According to the note found along with the body of Baishnab, he has allegedly claimed that he committed suicide after being under severe stress due to repeated phone calls from the police.

"I have been under mental stress since the day I saw Tapan's death. The scene of his death is coming back to my mind every moment. The mental stress is aggravated by the repeated calls from the police. I had never visited any police station in my life. This is becoming unbearable. I have taken this decision on my own and no one has forced me to take my life", read the note.

CBI to reach Jhalda to take over Tapan Kandu murder case

The witness' body has been found on the day when Congress has called a 12-hour strike in Jhalda over the killing of Tapan Kandu, and the Trinamool Congress forming the Jhalda Municipal board in the town.

Ever since the formation of the board was scheduled, Congress workers and councillors have started protesting against the TMC government.

Notably, this came just two days after the Calcutta High Court ordered a CBI investigation into the murder of the Congress councillor Tapan Kandu. Concerning the same, the team of the Central Bureau of Investigation is also scheduled to reach Jhalda on Wednesday to take over the investigation.

It is pertinent to mention here that the case diary, as well as a subsequent status report presented by the state police officials, were taken into consideration by the Calcutta HC. Following a review of the case diary, the Court noted that the inquiry had made some progress.

Image: PTI

(With PTI inputs)