West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose Calls On UP Counterpart Anandiben Patel

Quick links:
Image: PTI
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose called upon his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Anandiben Patel here on Sunday, the Raj Bhavan said.
"West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose made a courtesy call to Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel at the Raj Bhavan, Lucknow today," it said in a statement.
Patel gave a memento, the Raj Bhavan's quarterly magazine and a bottle of perfume to Bose, the statement said.
Bose gave a book written by him, titled "Silence Sounds Good", to Patel, it added.
(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)
Get all the latest Politics News, politics news, today's headlines, political news of India today, and more real-time, breaking India News, Entertainment News, Education News , Top Sports News, Live Cricket News, Technology News update, and state election election results at Republic World.