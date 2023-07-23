Last Updated:

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose Calls On UP Counterpart Anandiben Patel

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose called upon his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Anandiben Patel here on Sunday, the Raj Bhavan said.

Politics News
 
| Written By
Press Trust Of India
West Bengal Governor

Image: PTI


West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose called upon his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Anandiben Patel here on Sunday, the Raj Bhavan said.

"West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose made a courtesy call to Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel at the Raj Bhavan, Lucknow today," it said in a statement.

Patel gave a memento, the Raj Bhavan's quarterly magazine and a bottle of perfume to Bose, the statement said.

Bose gave a book written by him, titled "Silence Sounds Good", to Patel, it added. 

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

Get all the latest Politics News, politics news, today's headlines, political news of India today, and more real-time, breaking India News, Entertainment News, Education News , Top Sports News, Live Cricket News, Technology News update, and state election election results at Republic World.

First Published:
COMMENT