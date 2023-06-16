West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose Visits Violence-hit Bhangar, Assesses Impact

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Friday (June 16) visited Bhangar in South 24 Paraganas to assess the impact of recent violence during nominations for panchayat elections. The violence was reported on June 15 which was the last day for filing nominations for the polls. Taking first-hand reports of the violence, Bose interacted with the families of those affected.

After meeting the locals in the violence-hit area, Bose said, "I interacted with the victims of violence and locals. I can assure the people of Bengal that violence will be the first victim in this election. The perpetrators of violence will be silenced in a permanent way under the Constitution and law of the land. Peace-loving people of Bengal should be able to exercise their franchise."

Earlier, while expressing shock over the death that was reported in the violence ahead of the Panchayat polls, Bose mentioned, "Shocked to hear that death toll in pre-election in Bengal is increasing. It is revolting that the media is also under attack by the hooligans. Victory in Elections should depend on the count of votes not the count of dead bodies."

State Election Commissioner (SEC) Rajiva Sinha on Thursday (June 8) announced the schedule for polls in the three-tier Panchayati Raj system in the state. While announcing July 8 as the Panchayat polls date for nearly 75,000 seats, he mentioned the nomination filing process will commence on June 9 and will conclude on June 15. The last date for the withdrawal of nominations is June 20 and the results of the Panchayat polls will be declared on July 11.

Clashes in Bhangar, bombs hurled

Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose's visit to the violence-hit Bhangar comes a day after violent clashes between the political outfits were witnessed in the state. The cadres belonging to CM Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Indian Secular Front (ISF) allegedly clashed with each other, leaving many injured. The ISF has accused TMC of stopping its candidates from filing nominations for the Panchayat elections.

The mob vandalised cars and even hurled bombs during the clashes in the presence of police personnel. The police had to resort to lathi-charge and firing of tear gas to bring the law and order situation under control. Meanwhile, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee has lashed out at the opposition parties for instigating violence in the state.