West Bengal Governor Dhankar To Meet Home Minister Amit Shah In Delhi

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar will visit Delhi and meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday. He said that this would be his first meeting with Shah since assumption as the Governor of West Bengal.

"The meeting is taking place at the initiative of myself. I had sought time to meet Amit Shah. This will be the first meeting between me and Union Home Minister Amit Shah since the assumption of the office of Governor of State of West Bengal," said Dhankar.

Governor Dhankhar indicated that he has by now been in office for over seven months. During this period he has been able to get updates from various quarters as regards critical issues of governance in the State. He has also felt the pulse of the people.

'Best interest of people'

Dhankhar indicated that as per his oath under Article 159 of the Constitution, he has to do his utmost for the service of the people. In the meeting, the welfare of the people of West Bengal would be his top priority, he said. He will avail the opportunity of this meeting by apprising the Union Home Minister on various issues that are relevant and critical to governance in the state.

Governor Dhankar also took to Twitter to share his feelings on the scheduled meet.

First meeting between me as Governor and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, since I assumed office seven months ago, is scheduled at New Delhi on March 06. The meeting is taking place at my request. I would seek to avail opportunity in the best interest of people of West Bengal. — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) March 5, 2020

(Image: PTI)