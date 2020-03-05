The Debate
West Bengal Governor Dhankar To Meet Home Minister Amit Shah In Delhi

Politics

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar will reportedly visit Delhi and meet Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday. Sources said the meeting was initiated by the L-G.

Written By Suryagni Roy | Mumbai | Updated On:
West Bengal

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar will visit Delhi and meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday. He said that this would be his first meeting with Shah since assumption as the Governor of West Bengal.

"The meeting is taking place at the initiative of myself. I had sought time to meet Amit Shah. This will be the first meeting between me and Union Home Minister Amit Shah since the assumption of the office of Governor of State of West Bengal," said Dhankar.

Governor Dhankhar indicated that he has by now been in office for over seven months. During this period he has been able to get updates from various quarters as regards critical issues of governance in the State. He has also felt the pulse of the people. 

READ | Companies Act, NRI Stake In Air India, PSBs; HM Amit Shah Tweets Cabinet's Big Decisions

'Best interest of people'

Dhankhar indicated that as per his oath under Article 159 of the Constitution, he has to do his utmost for the service of the people. In the meeting, the welfare of the people of West Bengal would be his top priority, he said.  He will avail the opportunity of this meeting by apprising the Union Home Minister on various issues that are relevant and critical to governance in the state.

Governor Dhankar also took to Twitter to share his feelings on the scheduled meet.

READ | Mamata Banerjee Slams Amit Shah's '2/3rd Majority' Claim, Hints At BJP's 'secret' Pact

READ | MoS Nityanand Rai Confirms Receiving Proposal On Renaming West Bengal To 'Bangla'

READ | Former Aide Mukul Roy Calls West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee "unwise"

(Image: PTI)

First Published:
COMMENT
