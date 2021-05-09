West Bengal Governor 'disgusted' With Inaction On Violence, Says No Reports Submitted

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Satuday, expressed his frustration on Government's stance for the alleged post-poll violence going on in the state. The Governor tweeted informing about the discussion held with the police chief in Raj Bhawan after he was called for a meeting in the evening. He also said that the police chief came without any 'papers of reports'.

He has directed the security officials to send the data at the earliest.

Chief Secretary @MamataOfficial and DGP @WBPolice called on me at Raj Bhawan at 6 PM today.



Unfortunately both came without any paper or reports sought. Directed them to send the same without delay. In a sense disgusted with such stance. Hope there is appropriate response now. pic.twitter.com/RJUnCZp1VY — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) May 8, 2021

Governor Dhankar further wrote that a proper response is now expected. Earlier, he had said in a tweet that he expected the two senior state officials to be comprehensive and update with the state of affairs, particularly with "respect to raging post-poll retributive violence and vandalism."

Informed by ACS to Governor that Chief Secretary @MamataOfficial and DGP @WBPolice would brief me at Raj Bhawan at 6 PM today.



Expect them to be comprehensive and update with the state of affairs, particularly with respect to raging post poll retributive violence and vandalism. https://t.co/EEOgb31tnX — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) May 8, 2021

This comes few days after a team of the Home Ministry had reached Kolkata and held a meeting with the Governor to evaluate the situation. The governor on Saturday afternoon had also tweeted blaming Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for not submitting details of the situation. West Bengal is currently under a series of violence as accused by both BJP and CPI(M) against the ruling TMC.

While State faces worst post election violence- people being made to pay with their lives and freedom only for having exercised right to vote in democracy, Chief Secretary ⁦@MamataOfficial⁩ comes up with alibi for not briefing Governor. Directed him to comply by 7 PM today. pic.twitter.com/fDMEGsnvkO — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) May 8, 2021

Action from Home Ministry

After reports of violence came out, the home ministry formed a 4-member team that reached West Bengal on May 6th and held a meeting with Governor on May 7. The team was directed to make a detailed report on the violence as well as meet the victims of the alleged brutality. The MHA is expected to take further actions after a report is submitted. The meeting that held between Governor and MHA leaders was also to check what steps were taken by the state and what efforts were taken by Bengal's security forces to ensure peace.

Violence in West Bengal

Two days after the assembly election results were declared, visuals of violence started taking rounds on social media. Both the BJP and CPI(M) workers have alleged TMC of brutality. Allegations of rape on women workers have also come across. It has also been claimed that BJP workers from the state have fled to nearby areas including Assam where BJP emerged victorious after several homes were vandalized. At least 14 BJP workers are said to have lost lives and nearly one lakh people fled their homes in post-poll violence in West Bengal.