"Police Has Got Into Politics": Governor Dhankhar Alleges Lawlessness In Mamata's Bengal

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday slammed the Kolkata Police alleging total lawlessness in the state. He was visiting Gandhi Ghat to pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi. Dhankhar said that there is a serious lapse and breakdown of law and order in West Bengal as the police who are supposed to protect the law have become law themselves under political influence.

This statement of Dhankhar comes after he faced massive protests and agitation by the students of Calcutta University after he reached Nazrul Mancha for the varsity's convocation ceremony on Tuesday.

Speaking to the media Dhankhar said, "It is a serious lapse and total breakdown of law and order. It is total lawlessness. Let us care for the nation and the Constitution. If people in uniform do this, what about others? No one respects the law. The police have become law themselves. They have got into politics."

He added, "It is a very very very worrisome situation for bureaucracy. I appeal to the media to look around and see the collapse of the law. The state is passing through an explosive situation. It very painful scenario as there was no police presence in Calcutta University during my visit."

Dhankhar heckled at Calcutta University

Earlier on Tuesday, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar launched an attack at the TMC government after he was heckled at the convocation ceremony of Calcutta University saying that there was a "total failure of the State Machinery to maintain law and order." The Governor who was the Chief Guest for the varsity's graduation ceremony was faced with massive protests at convocation's venue at Nazrul Mancha. Dhankhar was gheraoed and heckled by protesters while getting out of the car at the venue and was also shown black flags after which he was forced to leave.

Convocation of Calcutta University was at Nazrul Mancha auditorium and not on the campus of Calcutta University. There was total failure of the State Machinery to maintain law and order. The obstruction was stage managed. This happens to constitutional head. Where are we heading! — Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) January 28, 2020

Visuals accessed by Republic TV showed students raising 'Go back' slogans against the Governor. The protesters were also seen holding 'No CAA, No NRC' placards. The Governor was then escorted to a room by officials and security persons which further delayed the commencement of the Convocation.

