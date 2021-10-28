West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar Discharged From AIIMS After Recovering From Malaria

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was discharged on Thursday from AIIMS, Delhi after being admitted for testing positive for malaria. Dhankhar tweeted after his release, 'Grateful to Dr Randeep Guleria, Director #aiimsdelhi & Dr @neerajnischal, his dedicated team for effectively & comprehensively addressing health issues. Leaving AIIMS in a state of fitness. Greatly appreciate the professionalism of AIIMS Doctors & Nursing Staff. Very commendable.' The governor was admitted to the hospital on Monday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited him on 27 October. He was admitted to an old private ward at the main AIIMS.

Who is Jagdeep Dhankhar?

Jagdeep Dhankhar took oath as the new Governor of West Bengal at the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata back in July 2019. Dhankhar had replaced Keshari Nath Tripathi upon completion of his five-year tenure. The Governor was also a well-known Supreme Court advocate and served as a Lok Sabha member from 1989 to 1991. Dhankhar was also the Union Deputy Minister for Parliamentary Affairs in 1990 under the leadership of Prime Minister V.P. Singh.

Increasing cases of vector-borne diseases in Delhi

Hospitals in Delhi have been witnessing a huge rise in dengue cases with the number of patients only increasing. Talking to ANI, Dr Pooja Khosla, Senior Consultant in Department of Medicine at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said, "A lot of younger patients are coming with dengue fever and dengue haemorrhagic fever and a lot of them are unaware of the fact that they have dengue before. Once their IGG levels are being checked it gets revealed." She further added, "We are also getting lots of cases from outside Delhi, especially Uttar Pradesh." As per the data released by South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), at least 1,006 dengue cases have been reported along with 154 cases of malaria. There have been another 73 cases of chikungunya as well.

During the months after the monsoon, it is natural for the dengue cases to increase. The trend is similar for the current year as well, however, the cases are a lot more than the last year. Dr Khosla further added, "Dengue is a seasonal disease and post-rain it gets a hike, drop-in cases start generally starts post-Diwali. What we are seeing is general dengue behaviour. Last time it was definitely less but this cycle is not unusual compared to the years when it was an epidemic. But we all have to be very careful." Earlier in September, Delhi reported its first death due to the vector-borne disease.

(with ANI inputs)