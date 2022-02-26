Last Updated:

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar Sticks To 2 AM As Time To Summon Assembly

WB Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar reconfirmed that a Cabinet recommendation is required for him to consider the change in timing of the state Assembly session.

Written By
Swagata Banerjee
West Bengal

Image: PTI


West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday, February 26, reconfirmed that a Cabinet recommendation is required for him to consider the change in the timing of the Assembly session in the state on March 7 from 2 am to 2 pm. This comes a day after he refused a request by the state chief secretary for a change in the time of summoning of the Assembly. 

In an official statement signed by Governor Dhankhar, West Bengal Raj Bhavan stated, "The recommendation will be promptly addressed and no one else can be a representative of the Cabinet."

On Thursday, February 24, WB Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi had written to the Governor, stating that the state Cabinet’s recommendation letter mentioning 2 am as the time for summoning the Assembly was an “inadvertent typographical error”, requesting the time of summoning of the House be changed to 2 pm. 

However, the statement by Raj Bhavan ruled out the request, and stated, “Cabinet decision is essential for the Governor to consider a change of timing of the Assembly session from presently 2 AM to 2 PM on March 07. The issue will be addressed once there is such recommendation of the Cabinet."

“In the matter of summoning of West Bengal Assembly, the Governor acts only on the recommendation of the State Cabinet and no other authority. In such matters none can be ‘face’ or ‘representative’ of the Cabinet,” the statement added. 

WB Governor refuses to reschedule summoning of Assembly

On Thursday, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had summoned the state Assembly at the unusual time of 2 am on March 7 and had said the decision to summon the House at such an odd hour was as per the recommendation of the state Cabinet.

The WB Guv had tweeted, "Invoking article 174 (1) of Constitution, accepting Cabinet Decision, Assembly has been summoned to meet on March 07, 2022 at 2.00 A.M."

"Assembly meeting after midnight at 2.00 A.M. is unusual and history of sorts in making, but that is Cabinet Decision," Dhankhar added. 

(With inputs from PTI)

