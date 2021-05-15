West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar Visits Victims Of Post-poll Violence In Nandigram

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar visited Nandigram village on Saturday to meet the victims of post-poll violence in the state. Visiting various areas in the Purba Medinipur district including Kenda Mari Jalpai village, Jagdeep Dhankhar asked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to bring an end to the sufferings of the citizens.

West Bengal: Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar visits Kenda Mari Jalpai village ⁦in Nandigram of Purba Medinipur district and interacts with the people affected by the post-poll violence in the state. pic.twitter.com/0iE93iiGbc — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2021

During his visit, the governor was seen on a bike along with security officials who helped him reach the interiors of the village. He also interacted with the locals and expressed his sympathy over their pain.

"It is time when we can't sleep over, such a great challenge to our state. We are sitting on a volcano where people are forced to leave their houses, they are being subjected to all kinds of indignities, killings, rapes, loots and extortion tax," said Dhankhar to news agency ANI. "I would appeal to the chief minister, it is high time she takes note of it. Millions of people are suffering," he added.

West Bengal: Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar visits post-poll violence affected areas of Nandigram village in Purba Medinipur district. pic.twitter.com/acD9mtp1MM — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2021

Yesterday, the Governor had reached Assam's Ranpagli to visit the people who had crossed the Bengal border to seek shelter in the North-eastern state after the May 2 violence. Addressing the media after his visit to the shelter, Governor Dhankhar revealed that the situation of Coochbehar was the 'worst', adding that it was unfortunate for a 'mass leader' like Mamata Banerjee to provoke the public during her poll campaign.

Concerns raised over post-poll violence

Both the BJP and the CPI(M) have slammed the TMC accusing it of attacking its cadre in the name of its 'victory celebrations' after the May 2 assembly election results. While the Ministry of Home Affairs sought a detailed report from the state government regarding the post-election violence targeting the opposition party's political workers in the state, PM Modi called up WB Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and expressed his anguish at the law and order situation.

Amidst post-poll violence in West Bengal, Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma last week revealed that almost 300-400 Bengal BJP workers had crossed over to Dhubri in Assam to escape the brutality under the TMC regime. Several other human rights bodies such as the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) and the National Commission for Women (NCW) have also raised concerns over the violence and sought an inquiry.