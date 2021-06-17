West Bengal Governor Meets Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury In Delhi Visit; Shares Photo

The Governor of West Bengal, Jagdeep Dhankar, met the President of India, and then Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday. Amid the heightening chaos in TMC over Governor's visit to Delhi, Jagdeep Dhankar also shared about another development. The Governor took to his Twitter handle and informed that following his meeting with the Union Home Minister, he enjoyed a cup of Coffee with Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, leader of the Indian National Congress in the 17th Lok Sabha and the Member of Parliament from Berhampur, at the later's Delhi residence.

While in Delhi today had over a cup of coffee interaction @adhirrcinc Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, leader of the Indian National Congress in the 17th Lok Sabha and the Member of Parliament from Berhampor. pic.twitter.com/OVhMeobHcE — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) June 17, 2021

Mamata Banerjee demands Governor's dismissal

The West Bengal Governor's tweet comes amid the clamour in the Trinamool Congress against him. Citing his visit to Delhi, the TMC Supremo and the Chief Minister of the state on Thursday sent a letter to the Prime Minister demanding Jagdeep Dhankar's dismissal from the post of West Bengal Governor. Mamata Banerjee's action has made the tussle between the Governor and the Chief Minister's office more evident. Jagdeep Dhankar was also criticized by the West Bengal TMC General Secretary Kunal Ghosh who termed the Governor as a BJP President and accused him of using the Raj Bhavan as a BJP Party office.

Taking action is Governor's constitutional right: Dilip Ghosh

When in one end, Jagdeep Dhankar is being criticized by the TMC members for his visit to Delhi, the Governor is highly appreciated by BJP State President Dilip Ghosh who said that traveling to Delhi and meeting senior leaders falls under Governor's constitutional rights. Dilip Ghosh further said that Bengal post-poll violence is a matter of concern and it exists in the state, Bengal Police has not taken any action, thus the Governor has constitutional right to take action, noted Dilip Ghosh. The Leader of Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, also hailed the Governor for his actions and said that only constitutional steps like this can save Bengal.

Image Source- @JDHANKAR1/TWITTER